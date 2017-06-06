Lions coach Jim Caldwell announced Tuesday that left tackle Taylor Decker had surgery Monday to repair a shoulder injury. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — While the Lions enter the third week of OTAs, they’ve already received some unsettling news.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell announced Tuesday that left tackle Taylor Decker had surgery on Monday to repair a shoulder injury.

Caldwell said Decker suffered the injury in practice last week, but declined to get into specifics how it happened.

"Sometimes they're non-contact injuries. I'm not saying this is one of them, but I'm just talking about it doesn't require any forceful contact for it to happen,” Caldwell said. “One of the things you can assure is we've been practicing the same way for years and years and years. We've had spotters out there, NFLPA, and we've never been cited and never had an issue in that regard. We comply by the rules, but things happen sometimes in practice. Just the nature of business."

Caldwell added there is no timetable yet for Decker’s return, but said he doesn’t think it will kept him out for the 2017 season.

"Anytime that you've had surgery, you just don't know details how long it'll actually take so we'll update you in the fall,” Caldwell said.

The injury is an unexpected setback for Decker, who was coming off a solid rookie campaign where he started all 16 games and helped solidify the offensive line.

"He played a lot of football for us so I think that certainly bodes well. It's a little different for a guy that didn't play much for you to expect him to do something for you in the fall,” Caldwell said. “I think he's one of those guys that certainly has proven he can play in this league. He's getting better and really coming along, making more and more progress.”

Decker’s loss could leave the Lions in a bind on the offensive line. Caldwell said he wouldn’t rule out looking at outside options but there are in-house answers in Joe Dahl, Cornelius Lucas and Corey Robinson.

"It's just kind of the nature of our game,” Caldwell said. “You got to adjust and that's one of the things that I think our personnel always does a great job of, I think our players do a tremendous job of. We adjust and we keep moving."

