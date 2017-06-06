Detroit Lions OTA: Tuesday, June 6
Defensive linemen Anthony Zettel abuses a tackling
Defensive linemen Anthony Zettel abuses a tackling dummy during drills at the Lions' OTA on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the practice facility in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out for a one-handed
Wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out for a one-handed reception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tackle Rick Wagner and center Graham Glasgow go head-to-head
Tackle Rick Wagner and center Graham Glasgow go head-to-head during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Jordan Hill hits the sled during drills.
Defensive tackle Jordan Hill hits the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cornerback D.J. Hayden participates in a drill involving
Cornerback D.J. Hayden participates in a drill involving chasing down a tennis ball, which Hayden seemed to enjoy.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wide receiver TJ Jones readies for a reception.
Wide receiver TJ Jones readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tackles Cornelius Lucas and Rick Wagner go head-to-head
Tackles Cornelius Lucas and Rick Wagner go head-to-head during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rookie defensive tackle Maurice Swain hits a tackling
Rookie defensive tackle Maurice Swain hits a tackling dummy during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive linemen Pat O'Connor makes an expression
Defensive linemen Pat O'Connor makes an expression after hitting the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie tight end Brandon Barnes of Alabama State works
Rookie tight end Brandon Barnes of Alabama State works with the tight ends during blocking drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin readies for an over-the-shoulder
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin readies for an over-the-shoulder reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Still working on his own with a trainer, running back
Still working on his own with a trainer, running back Theo Riddick continues to recover from off-season surgery.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Offensive linemen Leo Koloamatangi and guard Brandon
Offensive linemen Leo Koloamatangi and guard Brandon Thomas work during linemen drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Offensive linemen Connor Ozick and Storm Norton hold
Offensive linemen Connor Ozick and Storm Norton hold back Travis Swanson and Laken Tomlinson during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Kerry Hyder hits a tackling dummy during
Defensive end Kerry Hyder hits a tackling dummy during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie wide receiver Noel Thomas readies for a reception.
Rookie wide receiver Noel Thomas readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie tight end Michael Roberts works against tight
Rookie tight end Michael Roberts works against tight end Khari Lee.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Cornelius Washington watches over drills
Defensive end Cornelius Washington watches over drills during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie tight end Robert Tonyan works against Eric Ebron
Rookie tight end Robert Tonyan works against Eric Ebron during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception.
Rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata hits a tackling dummy
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata hits a tackling dummy during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Offensive linemen Laken Tomlinson snd Storm Norton
Offensive linemen Laken Tomlinson snd Storm Norton go head-to-head during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Cornelius Washington hits a tackling
Defensive end Cornelius Washington hits a tackling dummy during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Corner back Nevin Lawson goes up for a reception with
Corner back Nevin Lawson goes up for a reception with defensive back coach Tony Oden on defense during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin readies for a reception.
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah watches over practice
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah watches over practice but did not participate in drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Connor from Eastern
Rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Connor from Eastern Michigan hits a tackling dummy during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver TJ Jones readies for a reception from
Wide receiver TJ Jones readies for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie defensive tackle Nick James works during line
Rookie defensive tackle Nick James works during line drills. during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over practice.
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight end Eric Ebron breaks into a smile during a break
Tight end Eric Ebron breaks into a smile during a break in drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in an over-the-shoulder
Wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter calls out to his
Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter calls out to his players for the next drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie tight end Brandon Barnes finishes up a drill
Rookie tight end Brandon Barnes finishes up a drill with the tight ends.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie corner back Josh Thornton goes up for a reception
Rookie corner back Josh Thornton goes up for a reception with defensive back coach Tony Oden on defense during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight end Michael Roberts, guard Joe Dahl and tackle
Tight end Michael Roberts, guard Joe Dahl and tackle Arturo Uzdavinis head to the next drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tackle Arturo Uzdavinis holds off Michael Roberts and
Tackle Arturo Uzdavinis holds off Michael Roberts and Joe Dahl during offensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight end Michael Roberts and guard Joe Dahl work against
Tight end Michael Roberts and guard Joe Dahl work against tackle Arturo Uzdavinis and Robert Tonyan during offensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie corner back Jamal Agnew out of San Diego goes
Rookie corner back Jamal Agnew out of San Diego goes up for a reception with defensive back coach Tony Oden on defense during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight end Eric Ebron takes a break in between drills.
Tight end Eric Ebron takes a break in between drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter looking on.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception from
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie corner back Jamal Agnew goes up for a reception
Rookie corner back Jamal Agnew goes up for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight end Khari Lee pulls in a reception form the passing
Tight end Khari Lee pulls in a reception form the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Allen Park — The best-laid plans of mice and men, or in this case, the Detroit Lions, often goes awry.

    The Lions invested heavily in their offensive line the past two years, a retooling that culminated with the big-money signings of Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang this offseason. The unit, which had oscillated between average and subpar in recent years, suddenly appeared to be a strength, at least on paper.

    But now, following the news left tackle Taylor Decker is out for an undetermined amount of time following shoulder surgery, the Lions have an unexpected question mark to address, at one of the more difficult spots to patch.

    Decker, last year’s first-round draft pick, exceeded even the most optimistic expectations as a rookie. Stepping into the blindside role from day one, he showed steady improvement as both a run blocker and pass protector as his debut season progressed. And he didn’t miss a snap while doing it.

    Durability has been a calling card for the young offensive lineman. Even during his four years at Ohio State, an injury never knocked him from the lineup. Tuesday’s news couldn’t have been more unexpected.

    But this is football, where one wrong step, one wrong hit can fell the epitome of good health. It’s the nature of the beast and so here the Lions are, down one of the most integral cogs to a successful 2017.

    Lions’ Tabor teases playmaking ability, stays humble

    If this was last season, the team would have been better equipped to replace Decker. Riley Reiff could have easily slid back over from the right side to his former stomping grounds on the left. Then, at right tackle, Corey Robinson would have been the ideal replacement, after emerging as a vastly improved pass protector.

    But Reiff is gone after the Vikings gave him 58 million reasons to come to Minnesota. And Robinson, who could have conceivably handled left tackle at this point, has been missing in action during these OTAs, presumably still recovering from a foot injury suffered late in the 2016 campaign.

    The Lions aren’t panicking, at least not publicly. They’ve proclaimed confidence in their multiple in-house options, but it’s a disconcerting group.

    Cornelius Lucas brings the most experience to the table, but the fourth-year pro with six starts under his belt has never been the model of consistency. On its 100-point scale, Pro Football Focus has not graded Lucas higher than 55.4 in his three seasons. Decker finished at 82.4 last season.

    Joe Dahl will also get a long look. After two seasons at left tackle in college, the Lions kicked him inside to guard after taking him in the fifth round last year. He clearly has a feel for the position having played in Washington State’s pass-happy attack, but he was moved to guard because he doesn’t have the ideal frame to play the position at the professional level.

    These are stopgap solutions, which would be fine at many positions, but not one charged with keeping quarterback Matthew Stafford protected from the world’s best pass rushers week after week.

    And while the Lions don’t currently anticipate Decker missing the entire 2017 campaign, it’s likely he won’t be ready for the start of the regular season. Regardless of the type of injury, the recovery timetables for shoulder issues are typically long. If it’s a torn labrum, we’re talking four to six months. The same for a rotator cuff. That’s a mid-season return.

    If that’s the timetable, the Lions should consider adding a veteran replacement. While the market isn’t brimming with talent this time of year, there’s certainly some passable options.

    Former Pro Bowler Ryan Clady is one. Only 30 years old, he’s battled through his own injury issues the past few years, including a torn ACL and torn rotator cuff. The same for King Dunlap, who has missed 13 games the past two years with concussion, ankle and knee injuries. But when in the lineup was arguably more effective than Clady.

    Detroit has the cap space, especially after several million were freed up when DeAndre Levy’s release became official at the start of this month. But with the job being obviously temporary, it could be a wrench luring an experienced option.

    The Lions have one more week of practice, next week’s mandatory minicamp, to better assess their situation. Maybe in that brief window, Dahl or Lucas show something meriting confidence not yet justified.

    If not, general manager Bob Quinn can’t hesitate to pick up the phone to secure a more reliable replacement. It’s not a stretch to suggest the team’s 2017 season could hinge on it.

