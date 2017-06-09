Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker underwent surgery after suffering a torn labrum in OTAs. (Photo: Jeff Haynes / Associated Press)

Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker suffered a torn labrum, according to an NFL Network report, and is expected to be out of the lineup the next four to six months.

The 2016 first-round draft pick suffered the shoulder injury during an OTA practice last week and underwent surgery on Monday, according to the team.

Under the reported timetable, the earliest Decker would be back on the field would be the team’s Week 5 matchup with Carolina on Oct. 8.

It’s likely Decker will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. If the team opts to keep him on PUP for the start of the regular season, the second-year offensive tackle wouldn’t be eligible to return until the seventh week of the season.

While Decker is out, the team has a number of options who will compete to replace him in the starting lineup. Cornelius Lucas and Joe Dahl split first-team reps this week and the Lions added veteran Tony Hills to the mix on Thursday.

Corey Robinson, a seventh-round pick in 2015, is another option. He’s currently working his way back from a foot injury suffered late last season, but could be ready for training camp.