Running back Ameer Abdullah and the Lions will play the Colts in their preseason opener Aug. 13 in Indianapolis. The game will be televised on the NFL Network. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — It was announced Monday that the Detroit Lions’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts will air on the NFL Network.

The game, which will be played Sunday, Aug. 13, has a rare afternoon start time. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The two teams will meet after conducting a pair of joint practices at the Colts practice facility earlier that week.

After the game against the Colts, the Lions will return home to Ford Field, where a number of upgrades to the stadium — including video boards, sound system and suite seating — will be unveiled.

Detroit opens the regular season Sunday, Sept. 10, at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

