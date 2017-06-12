Allen Park — It was announced Monday that the Detroit Lions’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts will air on the NFL Network.
The game, which will be played Sunday, Aug. 13, has a rare afternoon start time. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
The two teams will meet after conducting a pair of joint practices at the Colts practice facility earlier that week.
After the game against the Colts, the Lions will return home to Ford Field, where a number of upgrades to the stadium — including video boards, sound system and suite seating — will be unveiled.
Detroit opens the regular season Sunday, Sept. 10, at home against the Arizona Cardinals.
jdrogers@detroitnews.com
twitter.com/justin_rogers
