Allen Park — The first day of Detroit Lions’ minicamp was interrupted briefly Tuesday when a disturbed fan wandered through the facility gates and approached the field before being intercepted by team security.

The man was yelling an assortment of things from the edge of the practice field, including requesting a tryout and shouting at injured linebacker Tahir Whitehead. The individual continued to make a scene as he was directed away from the practice field and toward the parking lot.

The team declined comment other than acknowledging the individual was escorted from the premises by security. Allen Park police are still investigating the situation.

