Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Players give their impressions as the Detroit Lions' full team takes to the practice field for the first day of training camp, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

1 LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE

Allen Park — When offensive lineman Joe Dahl arrived in Detroit a little more than a year ago — a fifth-round draft pick out of Washington State — his skill set needed to be completely retooled.

A two-year starting left tackle, who earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors and was named a second-team All-American by USA Today as a senior, Dahl wasn’t used to playing out of a traditional three-point stance. And his run-blocking techniques essentially had to be built from the ground up, having rarely required the skill in the Cougars’ Air Raid attack.

“The huge thing was we hardly ran any plays, we were really simple scheme-wise,” Dahl said. “We never played in a three-point stance, we hardly ever run blocked. It’s just learning all new schemes, all new techniques. It’s entirely different.”

But after Taylor Decker suffered a shoulder injury that’s expected to shelve him well into the regular season, the Lions might turn to Dahl to be the team’s stopgap on the blindside.

The Lions cross-trained Dahl as a rookie, working him at every position along the offensive line. But for all intents and purposes, he was a guard. Still, he estimated he got some work in at tackle every other practice.

Dahl played sparingly in games, not seeing time along the offensive line until the final two contests, where he rotated in for 20 snaps.

Man interrupts Lions camp, gets escorted away

Coming into this offseason, he was expected to compete with Graham Glasgow and former first-round pick Laken Tomlinson for the left guard job, but when Decker went down, and with backup Corey Robinson still dealing with a foot injury suffered late last season, Dahl was thrust into timeshare of first-team work with Cornelius Lucas.

Dahl has come a long way since his first practices with the Lions. Assignments and techniques that were unfamiliar are starting to feel second nature. Developing into the line’s Swiss army knife, he was asked which position he feels most confident playing.

“Whatever I play last, honestly,” he said. “I repped more tackle today, so probably tackle right now.”

And while he still has all of training camp to hone his skills on the perimeter of the line, Dahl is confident he could start at left tackle for the Lions today, if needed.

“I’d feel very comfortable with all the reps I’ve gotten this spring,” he said. “I’ve come so far from where I was, definitely from where I was right when I got here, especially learning all the techniques.”

Lions' minicamp: Tuesday, June 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Head coach Jim Caldwell addresses the team at the end
Buy Photo
Head coach Jim Caldwell addresses the team at the end of the practice on the first day of Detroit Lions training camp Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Nevin Lawson is hoisted into the air by
Buy Photo
Cornerback Nevin Lawson is hoisted into the air by cornerback Tavon Wilson during secondary drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive tackle
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive tackle Akeem Spence hit the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Noel Thomas pulls down a reception during
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Noel Thomas pulls down a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Guard T.J. Lang and defensive end Armonty Bryant run
Buy Photo
Guard T.J. Lang and defensive end Armonty Bryant run sprints but did not participate in drills early in the practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Charles Washington's additional two arms will no doubt
Buy Photo
Charles Washington's additional two arms will no doubt help him in the safety position.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The wide receivers watch as Golden Tate leads the first
Buy Photo
The wide receivers watch as Golden Tate leads the first drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerbacks Darius Slay and D.J. Hayden work during
Buy Photo
Cornerbacks Darius Slay and D.J. Hayden work during secondary drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford watches over practice
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford watches over practice from her Ford Mustang golf cart Tuesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tackle Tony Hills work with the offensive line during
Buy Photo
Tackle Tony Hills work with the offensive line during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tight end Eric Ebron readies for a reception form the
Buy Photo
Tight end Eric Ebron readies for a reception form the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerbacks Johnson Bademosi and Teez Tabor work during
Buy Photo
Cornerbacks Johnson Bademosi and Teez Tabor work during secondary drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tackle Cornelius Lucas works during drills with the
Buy Photo
Tackle Cornelius Lucas works during drills with the offensive line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Safety Charles Washington readies his hands for reception
Buy Photo
Safety Charles Washington readies his hands for reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tight end Robert Tonyan works against tackle Storm
Buy Photo
Tight end Robert Tonyan works against tackle Storm Not on during offensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Jared Abbrederis readies his hands for
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Jared Abbrederis readies his hands for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Jarrad Davis works at the line during drills.
Buy Photo
Linebacker Jarrad Davis works at the line during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Michael Rector ready his hands for a
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Michael Rector ready his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi leaps for a reception during
Buy Photo
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi leaps for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception during
Buy Photo
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Armonty Bryant and guard T.J. Lang run
Buy Photo
Defensive end Armonty Bryant and guard T.J. Lang run sprints but did not participate in drills early in the practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Noel Thomas pulls down a reception during
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Noel Thomas pulls down a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead runs sprints but did not
Buy Photo
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead runs sprints but did not participate in team drills early in the practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The wide receivers watch as Golden Tate leads the first
Buy Photo
The wide receivers watch as Golden Tate leads the first drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tight end Cole Wick, tackle Tony Hills and lineman
Buy Photo
Tight end Cole Wick, tackle Tony Hills and lineman Leo Koloamatangi watch on as they wait for their turn at the drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tackle Cornelius Lucas works during drills with the
Buy Photo
Tackle Cornelius Lucas works during drills with the offensive line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola pulls in a reception during
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Punters Sam Martin and Kasey Redfern walk off the field
Buy Photo
Punters Sam Martin and Kasey Redfern walk off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions' Josh Thornton and Darius Slay walk off the
Buy Photo
The Lions' Josh Thornton and Darius Slay walk off the field together after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions center Graham Glasgow and tackler Cornelius Lucas
Buy Photo
Lions center Graham Glasgow and tackler Cornelius Lucas head off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions' Josh Thornton and Cornelius Washington say
Buy Photo
The Lions' Josh Thornton and Cornelius Washington say hello to Lions owner Martha Ford as they walk off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions guard Matt Rotheram and center Travis Swanson
Buy Photo
Lions guard Matt Rotheram and center Travis Swanson head off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Admittedly, you can only tell so much about a lineman’s performance in these pad-less practices, but Dahl has more than held his own in the sessions open to the media, even when he matched up against a Pro Bowl-caliber talent in Ziggy Ansah on Tuesday.

    And Dahl has the full support of Decker. The pair forged a friendship during the pre-draft process last season that only strengthened as they navigated their rookie seasons. The pair, along with Glasgow, even roomed together during the year.

    Decker attended Tuesday’s practice, observing the entire session with his right shoulder in a sling.

    “Taylor is awesome right now,” Dahl said. “When we’re watching film, he’ll tell me anything that comes to mind. And any time I need help on what technique he would use or something scheme-wise, he’ll help me out.”

    And if Dahl needs additional inspiration, he just needs to look to Rick Wagner, on the opposite end of the line.

    A former walk-on at Wisconsin, Wagner is also a former fifth-round draft pick. Like Dahl, Wagner played little as a rookie, before earning a starting job and developing into one of the game’s premier right tackles.

    “I think the main thing, I just try to learn everything I can from him,” Dahl said. “He’s obviously had a good career so far and I just try to pick his brain as much as I can.”

    There’s still plenty of time before the Lions need to settle on Decker’s fill-in. Lucas holds the experience edge and Robinson, once he gets cleared, will be a strong contender. But after a year sitting and learning, Dahl also appears prepared to make his case.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    1 LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE