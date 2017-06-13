Skip in Skip
Players give their impressions as the Detroit Lions' full team takes to the practice field for the first day of training camp, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Allen Park — After two weeks of excused absences, the Detroit Lions confirmed linebacker Tahir Whitehead is dealing with a lingering injury this offseason.

“He’s still injured,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “I mean, he’s still rehabbing. I think that’s been pretty clear. I don’t think there’s been any question about that, and then the other thing is personal issues. …He’s been out working, coming along, making great progress and in good shape. Pleased with where he is.”

Whitehead was in attendance during Wednesday’s minicamp practice, lightly going through some linebacker drills on the side with a trainer.

Lions’ versatile Dahl could tackle void left by Decker

Late last season, Whitehead battled a knee injury that sidelined him for one game. He still led the team with 132 tackles, 43 more than safety Tavon Wilson, the next most on the roster.

Whitehead is expected to start at weakside linebacker for the Lions this season, alongside first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis.

In addition to Whitehead, the following players didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice: Running back Theo Riddick, safety Don Carey, guard T.J. Lang, offensive tackles Taylor Decker and Corey Robinson and defensive ends Armonty Bryant and Jeremiah Valoaga.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers

Lions' minicamp: Tuesday, June 13
Head coach Jim Caldwell addresses the team at the end
Buy Photo
Head coach Jim Caldwell addresses the team at the end of the practice on the first day of Detroit Lions training camp Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Nevin Lawson is hoisted into the air by
Buy Photo
Cornerback Nevin Lawson is hoisted into the air by cornerback Tavon Wilson during secondary drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive tackle
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive tackle Akeem Spence hit the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Noel Thomas pulls down a reception during
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Noel Thomas pulls down a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Guard T.J. Lang and defensive end Armonty Bryant run
Buy Photo
Guard T.J. Lang and defensive end Armonty Bryant run sprints but did not participate in drills early in the practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Charles Washington's additional two arms will no doubt
Buy Photo
Charles Washington's additional two arms will no doubt help him in the safety position.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The wide receivers watch as Golden Tate leads the first
Buy Photo
The wide receivers watch as Golden Tate leads the first drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerbacks Darius Slay and D.J. Hayden work during
Buy Photo
Cornerbacks Darius Slay and D.J. Hayden work during secondary drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford watches over practice
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford watches over practice from her Ford Mustang golf cart Tuesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tackle Tony Hills work with the offensive line during
Buy Photo
Tackle Tony Hills work with the offensive line during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tight end Eric Ebron readies for a reception form the
Buy Photo
Tight end Eric Ebron readies for a reception form the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerbacks Johnson Bademosi and Teez Tabor work during
Buy Photo
Cornerbacks Johnson Bademosi and Teez Tabor work during secondary drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tackle Cornelius Lucas works during drills with the
Buy Photo
Tackle Cornelius Lucas works during drills with the offensive line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Safety Charles Washington readies his hands for reception
Buy Photo
Safety Charles Washington readies his hands for reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tight end Robert Tonyan works against tackle Storm
Buy Photo
Tight end Robert Tonyan works against tackle Storm Not on during offensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Jared Abbrederis readies his hands for
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Jared Abbrederis readies his hands for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Jarrad Davis works at the line during drills.
Buy Photo
Linebacker Jarrad Davis works at the line during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Michael Rector ready his hands for a
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Michael Rector ready his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi leaps for a reception during
Buy Photo
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi leaps for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception during
Buy Photo
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Armonty Bryant and guard T.J. Lang run
Buy Photo
Defensive end Armonty Bryant and guard T.J. Lang run sprints but did not participate in drills early in the practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Noel Thomas pulls down a reception during
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Noel Thomas pulls down a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead runs sprints but did not
Buy Photo
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead runs sprints but did not participate in team drills early in the practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The wide receivers watch as Golden Tate leads the first
Buy Photo
The wide receivers watch as Golden Tate leads the first drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tight end Cole Wick, tackle Tony Hills and lineman
Buy Photo
Tight end Cole Wick, tackle Tony Hills and lineman Leo Koloamatangi watch on as they wait for their turn at the drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tackle Cornelius Lucas works during drills with the
Buy Photo
Tackle Cornelius Lucas works during drills with the offensive line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola pulls in a reception during
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Punters Sam Martin and Kasey Redfern walk off the field
Buy Photo
Punters Sam Martin and Kasey Redfern walk off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions' Josh Thornton and Darius Slay walk off the
Buy Photo
The Lions' Josh Thornton and Darius Slay walk off the field together after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions center Graham Glasgow and tackler Cornelius Lucas
Buy Photo
Lions center Graham Glasgow and tackler Cornelius Lucas head off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions' Josh Thornton and Cornelius Washington say
Buy Photo
The Lions' Josh Thornton and Cornelius Washington say hello to Lions owner Martha Ford as they walk off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions guard Matt Rotheram and center Travis Swanson
Buy Photo
Lions guard Matt Rotheram and center Travis Swanson head off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

