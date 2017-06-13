Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Players give their impressions as the Detroit Lions' full team takes to the practice field for the first day of training camp, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Buy Photo Linebacker Tahir Whitehead runs sprints, but did not participate in team drills early in practice Tuesday in Allen Park. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Allen Park — After two weeks of excused absences, the Detroit Lions confirmed linebacker Tahir Whitehead is dealing with a lingering injury this offseason.

“He’s still injured,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “I mean, he’s still rehabbing. I think that’s been pretty clear. I don’t think there’s been any question about that, and then the other thing is personal issues. …He’s been out working, coming along, making great progress and in good shape. Pleased with where he is.”

Whitehead was in attendance during Wednesday’s minicamp practice, lightly going through some linebacker drills on the side with a trainer.

Late last season, Whitehead battled a knee injury that sidelined him for one game. He still led the team with 132 tackles, 43 more than safety Tavon Wilson, the next most on the roster.

Whitehead is expected to start at weakside linebacker for the Lions this season, alongside first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis.

In addition to Whitehead, the following players didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice: Running back Theo Riddick, safety Don Carey, guard T.J. Lang, offensive tackles Taylor Decker and Corey Robinson and defensive ends Armonty Bryant and Jeremiah Valoaga.

