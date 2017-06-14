Lions' minicamp: Wednesday, June 14
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills
Buy Photo
Rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills at Detroit Lions training camp Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi stretches out going up
Buy Photo
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi stretches out going up for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Jordan Hill works on his technique coming
Buy Photo
Defensive end Jordan Hill works on his technique coming off the line during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff form
Buy Photo
Running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff form quarterback Matthew Stafford during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.
Buy Photo
Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception.
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston works on his technique
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies for a reception.
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Tion
Buy Photo
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Tion Green during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the defensive line drills during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during
Buy Photo
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies for a reception
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Guard Joe Dahl hits the sled during drills.
Buy Photo
Guard Joe Dahl hits the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Brandon Copeland works on his technique
Buy Photo
Defensive end Brandon Copeland works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach
Buy Photo
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach Zenner during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running backs coach David Walker talks with his players
Buy Photo
Running backs coach David Walker talks with his players during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Ego Ferguson works on his technique
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Ego Ferguson works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Darius Slay goes up behind corner coach
Buy Photo
Cornerback Darius Slay goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver TJ Jones makes a cut up-field after a
Buy Photo
Wide receiver TJ Jones makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata yells out as the defensive
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata yells out as the defensive linemen go head-to-head on the sled.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive end Alex
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive end Alex Barrett work through the obstacles during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running back Zach Zenner heads up field after a reception.
Buy Photo
Running back Zach Zenner heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills.
Buy Photo
Quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor participates in drills
Buy Photo
Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor participates in drills with the defense.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin pulls in a reception during
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during
Buy Photo
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running backs Mike James and Ameer Abdullah watch Matt
Buy Photo
Running backs Mike James and Ameer Abdullah watch Matt Asiata go through drills with the offense.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter works through the
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter works through the obstacles during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach
Buy Photo
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach Zenner during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Michael Rector stretches out for a reception
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Michael Rector stretches out for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach
Buy Photo
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Matt Stafford hands off to running back
Buy Photo
Quarterback Matt Stafford hands off to running back Dwayne Washington during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach
Buy Photo
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Matt
Buy Photo
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Matt Asiata.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running back Matt Asiata heads up field after a hand
Buy Photo
Running back Matt Asiata heads up field after a hand off.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach
Buy Photo
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jake Rudock participate
Buy Photo
Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jake Rudock participate in drills with the receivers.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola makes a cut up-field after
Buy Photo
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach
Buy Photo
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive lineman Anthony Zettel spins around a obstacle
Buy Photo
Defensive lineman Anthony Zettel spins around a obstacle during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Nick Bellore, a seven-year veteran from
Buy Photo
Linebacker Nick Bellore, a seven-year veteran from Central Michigan University, walks off the field after Wednesdays practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception from
Buy Photo
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    3 LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE

    Allen Park — The pass didn’t come close to reaching its intended target, traveling only a short distance before a linebacker deflected it up into the air. From there, the altered trajectory carried the wayward throw directly into the waiting arms of Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew.

    And as he did so often in college, Agnew made the interception. Had it been a game and not a random June practice, he might have been able to convert the turnover into six points.

    Regardless of the setting, generating turnovers is important. It’s been a point of emphasis for the Lions this offseason, and part of the reason Agnew was tabbed by the team in the fifth round of the draft. Still, the young corner sheepishly sounded as if he was being asked to take credit for someone else’s good play.

    “I think that was all just being in the right place at the right time,” Agnew said. “The coaches always preach tipped balls always get caught. The linebacker did a great job breaking that up, and I capitalized on the tipped ball. It fell right into my arms”

    That’s fair, but if there’s one thing that can be extrapolated from Agnew’s college resume, it’s that he’s never had problems making plays. He set the University of San Diego record for pass breakups before his senior year and tacked on another 11 for good measure last season, finishing with 48. He also chipped in 11 career interceptions for the Toros.

    Those are the skills the Lions hope port to the professional level, and so far, the team has liked what they’ve seen from the 5-foot-10 speedster competing for playing time as a nickelback and return man.

    “What we’ve seen, he’s coming along well,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “The same things you saw from him in college, his quickness, and not only that, he’s instinctive. He’s got hands.”

    Agnew admits he didn’t get off to the best start his first month with the Lions, although that’s hardly unusual for any rookie, especially one making the jump from the Pioneer Football League. But it hasn’t been the speed or physicality that’s overwhelmed him. It’s the size of the playbook, where he’s just starting to find a comfort level

    “I definitely feel like the speed of the game is not as much of a difference, but the overall complexity of defensive schemes, how offenses try to attack you and all that, you have take all that into your thought process,” Agnew said. “That just makes it a little bit harder on the field. Especially, as a rookie, it gets you thinking a little bit more. I feel like I’m starting to get out of that thinking mindset and I’m starting to go out on that field and play.”

    CBS Sports: Are Lions, WR Eric Decker a good fit?

    It also didn’t help that he had to miss two early practices to finish up academic requirements, although he credited the coaching staff for keeping him in the loop.

    “The coaches did a really good job,” Agnew said. “I communicated with the DB coach every day. He would tell me what we’re installing, what I should really look at with the tape. They also recorded the meetings for me, so it was like I was there. …It was like I didn’t even miss a beat.”

    But what’s really helped Agnew get his bearings has been the support of the team’s veterans, particularly Quandre Diggs. It’s a unique dynamic because the two are essentially competing for the same job; Diggs the incumbent, Agnew a challenger.

    “Even though you might be trying to steal their spot, per se, they’re always willing to help,” Agnew said. “They don’t care. It’s for the team. The ultimate goal is to win a championship. Your twos have to be ready, your threes have to be ready, even the fours sometimes.

    “If I ever have any questions, I go straight to Quandre and he’s always quick to answer, never hesitates, which I love.”

    Agnew has a long way to go before stealing that job. He’s currently working with the third-team defense, but if he shows in training camp and the preseason he’s able to be a difference-maker like he was in college, it will be tough for the Lions to keep him down the depth chart for long.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    3 LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE