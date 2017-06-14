Lions' minicamp: Wednesday, June 14
Rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills
Rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills at Detroit Lions training camp Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi stretches out going up
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi stretches out going up for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Jordan Hill works on his technique coming
Defensive end Jordan Hill works on his technique coming off the line during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff form
Running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff form quarterback Matthew Stafford during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.
Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception.
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston works on his technique
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies for a reception.
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Tion
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Tion Green during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the defensive line drills during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies for a reception
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Guard Joe Dahl hits the sled during drills.
Guard Joe Dahl hits the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Brandon Copeland works on his technique
Defensive end Brandon Copeland works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach Zenner during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running backs coach David Walker talks with his players
Running backs coach David Walker talks with his players during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Ego Ferguson works on his technique
Defensive tackle Ego Ferguson works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Darius Slay goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Darius Slay goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver TJ Jones makes a cut up-field after a
Wide receiver TJ Jones makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata yells out as the defensive
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata yells out as the defensive linemen go head-to-head on the sled.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive end Alex
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive end Alex Barrett work through the obstacles during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Zach Zenner heads up field after a reception.
Running back Zach Zenner heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills.
Quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor participates in drills
Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor participates in drills with the defense.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin pulls in a reception during
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running backs Mike James and Ameer Abdullah watch Matt
Running backs Mike James and Ameer Abdullah watch Matt Asiata go through drills with the offense.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter works through the
Defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter works through the obstacles during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach Zenner during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Michael Rector stretches out for a reception
Wide receiver Michael Rector stretches out for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Matt Stafford hands off to running back
Quarterback Matt Stafford hands off to running back Dwayne Washington during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Matt
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Matt Asiata.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Matt Asiata heads up field after a hand
Running back Matt Asiata heads up field after a hand off.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jake Rudock participate
Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jake Rudock participate in drills with the receivers.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola makes a cut up-field after
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive lineman Anthony Zettel spins around a obstacle
Defensive lineman Anthony Zettel spins around a obstacle during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Nick Bellore, a seven-year veteran from
Linebacker Nick Bellore, a seven-year veteran from Central Michigan University, walks off the field after Wednesdays practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception from
Buy Photo
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    The Lions appear to have big plans for rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay, but that’s not keeping national analysts from offering advice on what the team should do with its No. 3 wide receiver spot.

    Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs cut reciever Jeremy Maclin, the Lions started popping up as a possible landing spot for the speedster, according to various sites.

    Now that Maclin has signed with the Ravens, former Jets receiver Eric Decker has surfaced as a good fit for the Lions, at least according to Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports.

    Wagner-McGough on Wednesday ranked the Lions’ fourth among nine NFL teams that would be a prime destination for the veteran receiver, entering his eighth season.

    “They should’ve been in the running for Maclin,” Wagner-McGough wrote. “Now, they need to push for Decker.

    “Signing Decker would allow the team to trot out Marvin Jones on one sideline with Decker on the other. Meanwhile, Golden Tate — arguably the most elusive slot receiver in the league — would operate exclusively in the slot. That would be a heck of an offense.”

    The Tennesee Titans, who just drafted Corey Davis out of Western Michigan in the first round, top Wagner-McGough’s list, followed by Maclin’s new home, Baltimore. Decker visited the Titans on Wednesday.

    Decker, 30, has three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, most recently in 2015 when he had 80 catches for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns. It was his third season with at least 11 touchdowns.

    Decker, who spent his first four seasons in Denver, struggled with injuries last season, playing in just three games before the Jets released him this offseason.

    The Lions, meanwhile, took Golladay in the third round out of Northern Illinois, and he’s made a strong early impression. His addition was enough, it appears, for the Lions not to pursue the re-signing of receiver Anquan Boldin, who had eight touchdown grabs last season with Detroit.

