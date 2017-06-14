Wide receiver Eric Decker has three seasons in which he’s caught at least 10 touchdowns, and three seasons in which he’s had at least 1,000 yards receiving. (Photo: Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

The Lions appear to have big plans for rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay, but that’s not keeping national analysts from offering advice on what the team should do with its No. 3 wide receiver spot.

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs cut reciever Jeremy Maclin, the Lions started popping up as a possible landing spot for the speedster, according to various sites.

Now that Maclin has signed with the Ravens, former Jets receiver Eric Decker has surfaced as a good fit for the Lions, at least according to Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports.

Wagner-McGough on Wednesday ranked the Lions’ fourth among nine NFL teams that would be a prime destination for the veteran receiver, entering his eighth season.

“They should’ve been in the running for Maclin,” Wagner-McGough wrote. “Now, they need to push for Decker.

“Signing Decker would allow the team to trot out Marvin Jones on one sideline with Decker on the other. Meanwhile, Golden Tate — arguably the most elusive slot receiver in the league — would operate exclusively in the slot. That would be a heck of an offense.”

The Tennesee Titans, who just drafted Corey Davis out of Western Michigan in the first round, top Wagner-McGough’s list, followed by Maclin’s new home, Baltimore. Decker visited the Titans on Wednesday.

Decker, 30, has three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, most recently in 2015 when he had 80 catches for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns. It was his third season with at least 11 touchdowns.

Decker, who spent his first four seasons in Denver, struggled with injuries last season, playing in just three games before the Jets released him this offseason.

The Lions, meanwhile, took Golladay in the third round out of Northern Illinois, and he’s made a strong early impression. His addition was enough, it appears, for the Lions not to pursue the re-signing of receiver Anquan Boldin, who had eight touchdown grabs last season with Detroit.