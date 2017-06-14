Lions' minicamp: Wednesday, June 14
Rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills
Rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills at Detroit Lions training camp Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi stretches out going up
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi stretches out going up for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Jordan Hill works on his technique coming
Defensive end Jordan Hill works on his technique coming off the line during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff form
Running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff form quarterback Matthew Stafford during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.
Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception.
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston works on his technique
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies for a reception.
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Tion
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Tion Green during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the defensive line drills during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies for a reception
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Guard Joe Dahl hits the sled during drills.
Guard Joe Dahl hits the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Brandon Copeland works on his technique
Defensive end Brandon Copeland works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach Zenner during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running backs coach David Walker talks with his players
Running backs coach David Walker talks with his players during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Ego Ferguson works on his technique
Defensive tackle Ego Ferguson works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Darius Slay goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Darius Slay goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver TJ Jones makes a cut up-field after a
Wide receiver TJ Jones makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata yells out as the defensive
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata yells out as the defensive linemen go head-to-head on the sled.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive end Alex
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive end Alex Barrett work through the obstacles during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running back Zach Zenner heads up field after a reception.
Running back Zach Zenner heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills.
Quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor participates in drills
Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor participates in drills with the defense.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin pulls in a reception during
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running backs Mike James and Ameer Abdullah watch Matt
Running backs Mike James and Ameer Abdullah watch Matt Asiata go through drills with the offense.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter works through the
Defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter works through the obstacles during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach Zenner during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Michael Rector stretches out for a reception
Wide receiver Michael Rector stretches out for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Matt Stafford hands off to running back
Quarterback Matt Stafford hands off to running back Dwayne Washington during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Matt
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Matt Asiata.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running back Matt Asiata heads up field after a hand
Running back Matt Asiata heads up field after a hand off.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jake Rudock participate
Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jake Rudock participate in drills with the receivers.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola makes a cut up-field after
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive lineman Anthony Zettel spins around a obstacle
Defensive lineman Anthony Zettel spins around a obstacle during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Nick Bellore, a seven-year veteran from
Linebacker Nick Bellore, a seven-year veteran from Central Michigan University, walks off the field after Wednesdays practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception from
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

    Allen Park – Eric Ebron was a first-round draft pick. Robert Tonyan Jr. went undrafted out of Indiana State. But the two Detroit Lions tight ends share some notable similarities, so much so that Tonyan has picked up the nickname "T-Bron" around the practice facility.

    “I don’t know who gave it to him,” Ebron said. “I think it came from upstairs when they were watching film on him.”

    Here’s where the two favorably compare. Both are highly athletic. Coming out of college, Ebron ran a 4.60-second 40-yard dash with a 32-inch vertical leap and 120-inch broad jump. Tonyan, at his pro day in March, bested each of those numbers slightly.

    In college, neither played a traditional tight end role. At North Carolina, Ebron was typically split wide, with minimal emphasis placed on his blocking. The 6-foot-5 Tonyan is making the conversion to the position as a professional, having played wide receiver at Indiana State. In three seasons, he caught 150 passes for 2,047 and 20 touchdowns.

    Agnew’s playmaking could help him climb Lions’ ladder

    And although the learning curve is going to be sharper for Tonyan, with less margin for error given he doesn’t carry the draft status of Ebron, the veteran has been able to offer meaningful advice on adjusting to life as an NFL tight end, particularly what is expected within Detroit’s scheme.

    “He’s been a good mentor so far,” Tonyan said. “Honestly, he’s just been real with me. That’s what I want. I don’t want people to beat around the bush. If I need to do something to get me on the field or make the team, I want to be told that straight up. He’s not one to shy away from telling me the truth and I respect him for that.”

    Ebron has been impressed with what he’s seen from Tonyan on the field, particularly his route running. As for the blocking, everyone understands it’s going to be a work in process because it’s new for the rookie.

    But where Ebron believes Tonyan can make up some ground is with his attitude.

    Lions unveil camp practice dates open to fans

    “I tell him all the time, you just need to get your confidence back,” Ebron said. “Some of us sat around and watched his college highlight tape and he was so swagged out and comfortable, playing in his own realm, at his own pace.

    “This can take a lot out of people – confidence, self-esteem – so just building that back up will be the main thing. Once he has that, he’ll figure everything else out."

    Tonyan also needs to continue to bulk up. His college bio listed him at 220 pounds, but he’s currently up to 237. He plans to reach 240 by training camp with an eye on 245 by the end of his rookie season.

    Practice squad is a realistic possibility for Tonyan. The Lions bolstered their tight end group this offseason by signing Darren Fells and drafting Michael Roberts. The team also returns Cole Wick and Khari Lee, who each saw playing time last season.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

