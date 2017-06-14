The Detroit Lions have announced seven training camp practices that will be open to the public. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have announced seven training camp practices that will be open to the public.

Starting July 31, the team will host fans at its Allen Park training facility for six of the sessions. The seventh, family day, will be conducted at Ford Field Aug. 5.

Gates open one hour prior to the start of practice. Activities include ticket and merchandise giveaways, autograph opportunities and photos with the cheerleaders and team mascot Roary.

The Ford Field practice will include a mock game and will offer fans an early preview of some of the offseason upgrades to the stadium.

DETROIT LIONS OPEN PRACTICE DATES AND TIMES

Monday, July 31 – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 – 9 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 10:30 a.m. (at Ford Field)

Sunday, Aug. 6 – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2 p.m.

** All practice times are subjected to change.

