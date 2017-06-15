Anquan Boldin (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – For those still holding out hope the Detroit Lions will bring back wide receiver Anquan Boldin, it appears a second season isn’t in the cards.

Asked about any recent conversations he’s had with the veteran receiver, Lions coach Jim Caldwell said he hasn’t had any.

“I’ve talked to him, obviously, since the season ended and those kinds of things,” Caldwell said Thursday. “He’s still out there, still available, but we haven’t had any discussions with him.”

Boldin, who turns 37 in October, has said he’d like to return for a 15th season. In his one year with the Lions, he posted 67 receptions for 584 yards and a team-leading eight touchdowns. With another healthy season, he could conceivably climb as high as fourth on the all-time receptions list and into the top 10 with receiving yards.

Instead of waiting on the veteran, who didn’t sign until days before the start of training camp last season, the Lions addressed their receiving corps in the draft, snagging Kenny Golladay out of Northern Illinois.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pounder has impressed during the early stages of the offseason program, lessening the need to bring Boldin back.

“I think we’re in good shape where we are right now,” Caldwell said. “I think we have a really good core.”

All factors considered, the Lions aren’t closing the door. As the team experienced with left tackle Taylor Decker last season, an injury can change plans quickly.

“You know, you never say never,” Caldwell said. “There’s not going to be a time we’re going to rest, going to relax, going to not try to get better at where we can.”