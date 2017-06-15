Lions' minicamp: Wednesday, June 14
Rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills
Rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills at Detroit Lions training camp Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi stretches out going up
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi stretches out going up for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Jordan Hill works on his technique coming
Defensive end Jordan Hill works on his technique coming off the line during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff form
Running back Ameer Abdullah takes the handoff form quarterback Matthew Stafford during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.
Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception.
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston works on his technique
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies for a reception.
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Tion
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Tion Green during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.
Wide receiver Golden Tate readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over the defensive line drills during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies for a reception
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Guard Joe Dahl hits the sled during drills.
Guard Joe Dahl hits the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Brandon Copeland works on his technique
Defensive end Brandon Copeland works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach Zenner during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running backs coach David Walker talks with his players
Running backs coach David Walker talks with his players during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Ego Ferguson works on his technique
Defensive tackle Ego Ferguson works on his technique coming off the line.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Darius Slay goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Darius Slay goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver TJ Jones makes a cut up-field after a
Wide receiver TJ Jones makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata yells out as the defensive
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata yells out as the defensive linemen go head-to-head on the sled.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive end Alex
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and defensive end Alex Barrett work through the obstacles during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Zach Zenner heads up field after a reception.
Running back Zach Zenner heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills.
Quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor participates in drills
Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor participates in drills with the defense.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin pulls in a reception during
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during
Defensive end Alex Barrett works around a pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running backs Mike James and Ameer Abdullah watch Matt
Running backs Mike James and Ameer Abdullah watch Matt Asiata go through drills with the offense.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter works through the
Defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter works through the obstacles during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Zach Zenner during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Michael Rector stretches out for a reception
Wide receiver Michael Rector stretches out for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Matt Stafford hands off to running back
Quarterback Matt Stafford hands off to running back Dwayne Washington during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Adairius Barnes goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Matt
Quarterback Jake Rudock hands off to running back Matt Asiata.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Matt Asiata heads up field after a hand
Running back Matt Asiata heads up field after a hand off.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jake Rudock participate
Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jake Rudock participate in drills with the receivers.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola makes a cut up-field after
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola makes a cut up-field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach
Cornerback Quandre Diggs goes up behind corner coach Tony Oden for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive lineman Anthony Zettel spins around a obstacle
Defensive lineman Anthony Zettel spins around a obstacle during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Nick Bellore, a seven-year veteran from
Linebacker Nick Bellore, a seven-year veteran from Central Michigan University, walks off the field after Wednesdays practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception from
Cornerback D.J. Hayden goes up for a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made two roster moves Thursday, significantly revamping the team’s offensive tackle depth chart.

    The team acquired two formerly highly regarded prospects, sending a 2018 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson and also signing former first-team All-American and second-round draft pick Cyrus Kouandjio.

    “Yeah, they’re both good athletes who have ability and they’ve played a bit in the league,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “We’re happy to have them. Both guys give us an opportunity to get better and that’s the key.”

    To make room, the team waived long snapper Jimmy Landes and offensive tackle Arturo Uzdavinis.

    Robinson, a 6-foot-5, 332-pound behemoth, has failed to live up to lofty expectations since he was drafted in 2014, so much so that he was a healthy scratch for a game late last season. The Rams signed veteran Andrew Whitworth this past offseason and had planned on shifting Robinson to guard.

    Caldwell said he’s not worried about Robinson’s body of work up to this point.

    “I’m concerned about what he does for us, here and now, from this point forward. I don’t look back much,” Caldwell said. “For us, we know he certainly has ability, he’s very capable and we’re happy to have him. We’re looking forward, rather than backward.”

    In three years with the Bills, Kouandjio appeared in 25 games, starting seven. He suffered a non-football hip injury this offseason, requiring surgery, and was later involved in a bizarre incident in April where he was found by police wandering in a field with no pants just outside of Buffalo. He was not arrested.

    Kouandjio visited with the Lions last week. Caldwell noted that he’s not physically ready to participate in practice today, but the team hopes he’ll be cleared by training camp.

    The moves signify the Lions are still looking for an ideal replacement for injured starter Taylor Decker, who underwent shoulder surgery last week. He reportedly suffered a torn labrum, and while the injury isn’t expected to end his 2017 season, could keep him sidelined until December.

    Niyo: Running Lions' offense second nature to Stafford

    Joe Dahl, who had been working with the first-team offense at left tackle, could be moved back to guard, where he was working earlier this offseason.

    “Obviously some things will change in that regard, how we’ll move which guy and those kinds of things,” Caldwell said. “There are a few things we can do in terms of our adjustment and that’s one we’ll consider, but he has some flexibility, obviously. We’ll see.”

    By parting ways with Landes, it appears 35-year-old Don Muhlbach will be back 14th season as the Lions' long snapper. Landes, a sixth-round draft pick in 2016, spent his rookie season on injured reserve following shoulder surgery. He had been a full participant in the team's offseason program this year.

    “Muhlbach is our guy,” Caldwell said. “He’s been great for us. He hasn’t been average, he’s been great for us.”

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    9 LINKEDIN 11 COMMENTMORE