Greg Robinson (Photo: Al Bello, Getty Images)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made two roster moves Thursday, significantly revamping the team’s offensive tackle depth chart.

The team acquired two formerly highly regarded prospects, sending a 2018 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson and also signing former first-team All-American and second-round draft pick Cyrus Kouandjio.

“Yeah, they’re both good athletes who have ability and they’ve played a bit in the league,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “We’re happy to have them. Both guys give us an opportunity to get better and that’s the key.”

To make room, the team waived long snapper Jimmy Landes and offensive tackle Arturo Uzdavinis.

Robinson, a 6-foot-5, 332-pound behemoth, has failed to live up to lofty expectations since he was drafted in 2014, so much so that he was a healthy scratch for a game late last season. The Rams signed veteran Andrew Whitworth this past offseason and had planned on shifting Robinson to guard.

Caldwell said he’s not worried about Robinson’s body of work up to this point.

“I’m concerned about what he does for us, here and now, from this point forward. I don’t look back much,” Caldwell said. “For us, we know he certainly has ability, he’s very capable and we’re happy to have him. We’re looking forward, rather than backward.”

Cyrus Kouandjio (Photo: Brett Carlsen, Getty Images)

In three years with the Bills, Kouandjio appeared in 25 games, starting seven. He suffered a non-football hip injury this offseason, requiring surgery, and was later involved in a bizarre incident in April where he was found by police wandering in a field with no pants just outside of Buffalo. He was not arrested.

Kouandjio visited with the Lions last week. Caldwell noted that he’s not physically ready to participate in practice today, but the team hopes he’ll be cleared by training camp.

The moves signify the Lions are still looking for an ideal replacement for injured starter Taylor Decker, who underwent shoulder surgery last week. He reportedly suffered a torn labrum, and while the injury isn’t expected to end his 2017 season, could keep him sidelined until December.

Joe Dahl, who had been working with the first-team offense at left tackle, could be moved back to guard, where he was working earlier this offseason.

“Obviously some things will change in that regard, how we’ll move which guy and those kinds of things,” Caldwell said. “There are a few things we can do in terms of our adjustment and that’s one we’ll consider, but he has some flexibility, obviously. We’ll see.”

By parting ways with Landes, it appears 35-year-old Don Muhlbach will be back 14th season as the Lions' long snapper. Landes, a sixth-round draft pick in 2016, spent his rookie season on injured reserve following shoulder surgery. He had been a full participant in the team's offseason program this year.

“Muhlbach is our guy,” Caldwell said. “He’s been great for us. He hasn’t been average, he’s been great for us.”

