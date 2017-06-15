Greg Robinson (Photo: Al Bello, Getty Images)

Allen Park – The Detroit Lions made two roster moves Thursday, significantly revamping the team’s offensive tackle depth chart.

The team acquired two formerly highly-regarded prospects, sending a 2018 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson and also signed former first-team All-American and second-round draft pick Cyrus Kouandjio.

To make room, the team waived long snapper Jimmy Landes and offensive tackle Arturo Uzdavinis.

Robinson, a 6-foot-5, 332-pound behemoth, has failed to live up to lofty expectations in the NFL, so much so that he was a healthy scratch for a game late last season. The Rams signed veteran Andrew Whitworth this past offseason and had planned on shifting Robinson to guard.

Cyrus Kouandjio (Photo: Brett Carlsen, Getty Images)

In three years with the Bills, Kouandjio appeared in 25 games, starting seven. He suffered a non-football hip injury this offseason, requiring surgery, and was later involved in a bizarre incident in April where he was found by police wandering in a field with no pants just outside of Buffalo. He was not arrested.

Kouandjio visited with the Lions last week.

The moves signify the Lions are still looking for an ideal replacement for injured starter Taylor Decker, who underwent shoulder surgery last week. He reportedly suffered a torn labrum, and while the injury isn’t expected to end his 2017 season, could keep him sidelined until December.

By parting ways with Landes, it appears 35-year-old Don Muhlbach will be back 14th season as the Lions' long snapper. Landes, a sixth-round draft pick in 2016, spent his rookie season on injured reserve following shoulder surgery. He had been a full participant in the team's offseason program this year.