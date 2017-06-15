Allen Park — Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is putting his Megatron nickname to good use in an amusing advertisement for the upcoming Transformers movie.
Megatron, the character from which Johnson’s moniker originates, is the main villain in the series.
The ad features Johnson utilizing a variety of electronic devices — from his cell phone to the speaker at the drive-through — only to be harassed by Optimus Prime, the primary protagonist of Transformers.
“Transformers: The Last Knight” is the fifth film in the series and is scheduled to hit theaters June 21.
