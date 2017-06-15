Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is putting his Megatron nickname to good use in an amusing advertisement for the upcoming Transformers movie. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is putting his Megatron nickname to good use in an amusing advertisement for the upcoming Transformers movie.

Megatron, the character from which Johnson’s moniker originates, is the main villain in the series.

I’ve always loved my nickname, but I think this Optimus Prime dude has me confused for some other Megatron. #Transformers #ad A post shared by Calvin Johnson, Jr. (@megatron) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

The ad features Johnson utilizing a variety of electronic devices — from his cell phone to the speaker at the drive-through — only to be harassed by Optimus Prime, the primary protagonist of Transformers.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” is the fifth film in the series and is scheduled to hit theaters June 21.

