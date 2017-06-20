11
Thornton will be eligible to return following the Lions' Week 6 game at the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 15.
The Detroit News
Published 4:07 p.m. ET June 20, 2017 | Updated 4 hours ago
Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton has been suspended for the first six regular-season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the NFL announced Tuesday.
Thornton will be eligible to return following the Lions’ Week 6 game at the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 15. He is eligible for offseason practices and exhibition games.
Thornton is entering his third season with the Lions. He played in 13 games last season, including six starts, and had 18 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
