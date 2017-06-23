A civil suit, stemming from a May 2016 incident, alleges that Tavon Wilson threw the woman to the ground and punched her in the face, breaking her nose. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — It’s been a less-than-ideal start to the Lions’ summer break.

Just days after the team announced defensive tackle Khyri Thornton has been suspended six games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, TMZ is reporting starting safety Tavon Wilson is being sued for an altercation with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.

The civil suit, stemming from a May 2016 incident, alleges that Wilson threw the woman to the ground and punched her in the face, breaking her nose.

There are some inconsistencies with the accustation. According to the police report, the alleged victim was the one arrested. And Wilson’s lawyer told TMZ there is video of the incident, which shows his client only witnessed the altercation.

The Lions issued a statement late Friday night, stating they were aware of the situation.

“We have spoken to Tavon and we have also notified the League office of this matter,” the statement said. “Due to the personal nature of this situation, we will have no additional comment at this time.”

