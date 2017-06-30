Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Lions will win seven games this season, SportsLine.com predicts.

The online site has updated its win projections for each NFL team, factoring in offseason moves and with training camps about to start.

SportsLine has the Honolulu blue and silver at 6.9 wins; the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook projects 7.5 wins.

SportsLine's Daniel Lewis writes, "A tough early schedule, along with playing in the same division as Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings' elite defense, puts a cap on Detroit's win potential. But Jim Caldwell has guided the Lions to the playoffs twice in the past three years, and Matthew Stafford is coming off arguably his best year."

Here is how the rest of the NFC North Division shakes out:

Chicago Bears

Westgate LV SuperBook: 5.5 wins

SportsLine: 4.8 wins

Green Bay Packers

Westgate LV SuperBook: 10.5 wins

SportsLine: 10.7 wins

Minnesota Vikings

Westgate LV SuperBook: 8.5 wins

SportsLine: 8.5 wins