Detroit Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata is No. 7 on USA Today’s list of the most overpaid NFL players.

USA Today based its analysis on the player’s salary cap hit for 2017; Ngata’s is $7.7 million, making him the 16th highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

Ngata, 33, is on the second year of a two-year contract worth $12 million that includes a $4 million signing bonus. In 13 games last season he had 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

“Ngata’s play fell off considerably in 2016, and at 33 it’s unlikely that he’ll be able to rebound and play like the 16th-best defensive tackle in the league,” wrote USA Today’s Steven Ruiz. “He’s still a big body who can help in the run game but offers very little on passing downs. That’s where interior rushers make their money these days.”