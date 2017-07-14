Golden Tate and Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate says there’s no time like the present to get a new contract finalized for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“They gotta get that done,” Tate said during an “NFL Total Access” interview.

Stafford has one year at $16.5 million left on his current contract. It was thought that after Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr landed his five-year, $125-million deal in June, a new Lions-Stafford pact would soon follow.

Nearly a month later, that still hasn’t happened.

“I think you have to lock him up ASAP,” Tate said of Stafford. “Don’t even leave a chance that he’s going to hit the free-agent market.

“He’s an excellent athlete, a great leader in the locker room, and with some help the guy is one of the best in the league.

“I’m a strong believer in Matt. I hope I have a chance to play with him for the rest of my career, hopefully here in Detroit.

“They gotta get that done. He deserves it. He does everything right. You don’t have to worry about him getting in trouble. He balls-out. He’s tough as nails. He’s what you want in a quarterback.

“If you don’t have a quarterback in this league, you don’t have a chance, in my opinion.”