This is the Lions' new color rush jersey, which was unveiled in April at Ford FIeld. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

The Detroit Lions will wear alternate uniforms for two of their games this season, the team announced Monday.

The Lions will wear throwback uniforms Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving game against the Minnesota Vikings at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field. The game is on Fox.

They will also wear their new all-silver "Color Rush" uniforms against the Chicago Bears in a nationally-televised game Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m., also at Ford Field. That game is on NFL Network.

The Lions have new standard home and road uniforms.

All four of the Lions' new uniforms were revealed in April during an event at Ford Field.

Black was removed from the color scheme and some modern twists were made to the Lions’ traditional Honolulu blue and silver combination.

LIONS 2017 SCHEDULE

Sun., Sept. 10, Arizona, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Mon., Sept. 18, at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun., Sept. 24, Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Sun., Oct. 1, at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Sun., Oct. 8, Carolina, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Sun., Oct. 15, at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Sun., Oct. 29, Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m. (NBC)

Mon., Nov. 6, at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun., Nov. 12, Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sun., Nov. 19, at Chicago, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Thu., Nov. 23, Minnesota, 12:30 p.m. (Fox)

Sun., Dec. 3, at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Sun., Dec. 10, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Sat., Dec. 16, Chicago, 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sun., Dec. 24, at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Sun., Dec. 31, Green Bay, 1 p.m. (Fox)