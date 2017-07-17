Detroit Lions new uniforms
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Detroit Lions unveiled four new jerseys at Ford
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions unveiled four new jerseys at Ford Field on April 13, 2017. Here is the throwback jersey.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This is the Lions' new color rush jersey, which was
This is the Lions' new color rush jersey, which was unveiled in April at Ford FIeld.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
The home jersey.
Buy Photo
The home jersey.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The road jersey.
Buy Photo
The road jersey.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions unveiled four new jerseys.
Buy Photo
The Lions unveiled four new jerseys.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The new Lions gray jersey on display.
Buy Photo
The new Lions gray jersey on display.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions unveiled four new jerseys.
Buy Photo
The Lions unveiled four new jerseys.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions unveiled four new jerseys.
Buy Photo
The Lions unveiled four new jerseys.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detail of the Lion patch on the shoulder.
Buy Photo
Detail of the Lion patch on the shoulder.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (Ziggy) takes a photo of the new
Buy Photo
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (Ziggy) takes a photo of the new jerseys as they are unveiled.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ameer Abdullah takes a photo of the video unveiling
Buy Photo
Lions' Ameer Abdullah takes a photo of the video unveiling the Lions new jerseys.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Season ticket holders were invited to the unveiling
Buy Photo
Season ticket holders were invited to the unveiling of the new uniforms.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' GM Bob Quinn answers questions during the Q&A
Buy Photo
Lions' GM Bob Quinn answers questions during the Q&A period during the members summit.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    62 LINKEDIN 7 COMMENTMORE

    The Detroit Lions will wear alternate uniforms for two of their games this season, the team announced Monday.

    The Lions will wear throwback uniforms Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving game against the Minnesota Vikings at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field. The game is on Fox.

    They will also wear their new all-silver "Color Rush" uniforms against the Chicago Bears in a nationally-televised game Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m., also at Ford Field. That game is on NFL Network.

    The Lions have new standard home and road uniforms.

    All four of the Lions' new uniforms were revealed in April during an event at Ford Field.

    Black was removed from the color scheme and some modern twists were made to the Lions’ traditional Honolulu blue and silver combination.

    LIONS 2017 SCHEDULE

    Sun., Sept. 10, Arizona, 1 p.m. (Fox)

    Mon., Sept. 18, at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Sun., Sept. 24, Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Fox)

    Sun., Oct. 1, at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (Fox)

    Sun., Oct. 8, Carolina, 1 p.m. (Fox)

    Sun., Oct. 15, at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (Fox)

    Sun., Oct. 29, Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m. (NBC)

    Mon., Nov. 6, at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Sun., Nov. 12, Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

    Sun., Nov. 19, at Chicago, 1 p.m. (Fox)

    Thu., Nov. 23, Minnesota, 12:30 p.m. (Fox)

    Sun., Dec. 3, at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (Fox)

    Sun., Dec. 10, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (Fox)

    Sat., Dec. 16, Chicago, 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

    Sun., Dec. 24, at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (Fox)

    Sun., Dec. 31, Green Bay, 1 p.m. (Fox)

    62 LINKEDIN 7 COMMENTMORE