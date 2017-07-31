LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Lions training camp, July 31
Running back Ameer Abdullah, with Theo Riddick and
Running back Ameer Abdullah, with Theo Riddick and the rest of the squad, work during drills at Detroit Lions training camp in Allen Park, Michigan on Monday, July 31, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Noel Thomas stretches back for a reception
Wide receiver Noel Thomas stretches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya, Jake Rudock and
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya, Jake Rudock and Matthew Stafford during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during practice.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin reaches back for a reception
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Antoine Williams makes his way onto the
Linebacker Antoine Williams makes his way onto the field for Day 2 of Lions training camp.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya and Jake Rudock
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya and Jake Rudock on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls in a reception from
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls in a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Theo Riddick and the rest of the squad,
Running back Theo Riddick and the rest of the squad, work during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford watches over practice
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford watches over practice with Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during practice.
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions safety Glover Quintillion's pulls in a reception
Lions safety Glover Quintillion's pulls in a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Zach Zener works through drills.
Running back Zach Zener works through drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during practice.
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew of San Diego readies
Lions rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew of San Diego readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a bobbling reception
Wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a bobbling reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a bobbling reception
Wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a bobbling reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throwing during practice.
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throwing during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight end Brandon Barnes reaches back for a reception
Tight end Brandon Barnes reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Matt Asiata works through the cones during
Running back Matt Asiata works through the cones during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing, with rookie
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing, with rookie QB Brad Kaaya looking on during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running backs Ameer Abdullah, and the rest of the squad
Running backs Ameer Abdullah, and the rest of the squad work through the cones during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Steve Longa readies for a reception
Lions linebacker Steve Longa readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions' Martha Ford watches over practice with
Detroit Lions' Martha Ford watches over practice with Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Theo Riddick and the rest of the squad,
Running back Theo Riddick and the rest of the squad, work during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight end Khari Lee reaches back for a reception during
Tight end Khari Lee reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie corner back Teez Tabor of Florida readies
Lions rookie corner back Teez Tabor of Florida readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie tight end Michael Roberts reaches back for a
Rookie tight end Michael Roberts reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies his hands for a
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies his hands for
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies his hands for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Josh Thornton of Southern Utah
Lions rookie cornerback Josh Thornton of Southern Utah readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions Martha Ford and family members watch
Detroit Lions Martha Ford and family members watch over practice with Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate reaches down for a low reception
Wide receiver Golden Tate reaches down for a low reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor of Florida readies
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor of Florida readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field after
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field after a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts of Toledo comes
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts of Toledo comes off the field after the second day of training camp.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate comes up behind tight end
Wide receiver Golden Tate comes up behind tight end Darren Fells as he is being interviewed and dumps water on his head saying "Let me cool you off because you were hot today boy. You we're catching anything near you."  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Allen Park — In most cases, the big blockers along the offensive line don’t get a lot of the focus, with many fans watching where the ball goes.

    It’s not necessarily the case for Lions tight end Darren Fells, who has the build and blocking skills of a lineman, but is showing he has good hands of a receiver as well.

    Fells garnered some attention and applause on Monday during the second day of training camp for his catches and blocking and overall production.

    Following practice, as Fells addressed media members, Lions receiver Golden Tate walked by and poured a bottle of water over Fells’ head.

    “Today, he was on fire so I was pouring water to cool him off because he was catching everything and making big plays for us,” Tate said. “To see him come in and execute like that is special.”

    It’s a bit of a departure from the norm for Fells, 31, whom the Lions signed to a one-year contract in the offseason. He’s remained mostly quiet and in the background, but with performances like Monday’s he can open some eyes.

    At 6-foot-7, 280 pounds, he’s hard to miss and is an ideal target for quarterback Matthew Stafford, complementing what Eric Ebron brings as the primary receiving tight end. Fells, though, is regarded more for his blocking than his hands, which made Monday’s eye-opening production even more intriguing.

    Tight end Darren Fells, 31, may be the "old man" on the field but didn't show it, "catching everything" as wide receiver Golden Tate commented. Detroit News

    “I’ve always felt I can catch the ball. I feel like I’m a chameleon; if you need me to do it, I’ll attempt to do it and try my best at it,” Fells said. “I told (Stafford) I’ll catch it if he throws it to me — high, I’ll get a rebound. I’m trying to be part of whatever they need me to do to get a championship.”

    The Lions are the latest stop for Fells, who played the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and totaled 40 catches for 536 yards and four touchdowns. Before that, he played basketball internationally but gravitated back to football.

    He’ll likely find a bigger niche as a blocking tight end in the Lions’ scheme, helping to protect Stafford and to buoy the running game. True to his chameleon comparison, Fells is just looking for playing time and an opportunity to fit in and contribute in whatever way he can.

    “Every team is different and you fit a different role,” he said. “They want me to come in here and be a big-time blocker, so I’m planning on doing that. If they want me to run routes, I’ll go out and do that too.”

    Along with Ebron, Fells could help to form a potent combination in a set with two tight ends. His versatile skill set has caught coach Jim Caldwell’s eye early, which could lead to some more reps in the offense for Fells.

    “He’s a bit more mobile than what people expect and anticipate. He can catch the ball and can do it in a number of different areas,” Caldwell said. “Today, he had a couple of pretty nice catches. He’s working at it and getting better. He’s a big target.”

    While they’ve also mixed in some looks with three wide receivers, the Lions could bolster the run game with more double-tight-end schemes, utilizing another option with Fells at the line and Ebron in a pass pattern.

    Ebron missed Monday’s practice because of a mild injury, but Fells provided a teaser on what the offense could become.

    “It’s really always been something we’ve had in our package; you have to do things according to what your personnel groupings allow and your best players allow in that regard,” Caldwell said. “We do have a few more guys at that spot so we may be able to incorporate maybe a little bit more and often those things go game by game depending on what we face but we do have some possibilities.”

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/detnewsrodbeard

