Injuries could provide an opportunity for Lions defensive linemen Anthony Zettel, left, to earn extra reps. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — If the Detroit Lions’ have a glaring concern at this stage of the offseason, it’s the team’s ability to rush the passer.

An issue last year, when the team finished near the bottom of the league in both sacks and quarterback pressures, little was done to address the deficiency in the draft and free agency. Now, just a few days into training camp, mounting injuries are only exacerbating the concern.

Ziggy Ansah, the former Pro Bowler being counted on to have a bounceback year is currently on the physically unable to perform list, highlighting his career-spanning battle with durability. And while it’s not the time to be sounding an alarm, he did sit out a good part of the early portion of the offseason program and remains without a timetable to return to the practice field.

On Monday, free-agent addition Cornelius Washington, widely expected to be the third man in the team’s rotation behind Ansah and Kerry Hyder, went down with a left leg injury. He left the field with a heavy limp and wasn’t able to return.

Additionally, the Lions are without Armonty Bryant, a 2016 waiver claim who provided a pass-rushing spark with three sacks in five games before an injury prematurely ended his year. He’s also on the PUP list, and once healthy, he still has a looming four-game suspension to serve at the start of the season.

That leaves Kerry Hyder, who burst on the scene to lead the team with 8.5 sacks in 2016, and a slew of unproven youth to man defensive end for the time being.

The Lions prefer to roll deep along the defensive line, rotating four, sometimes five ends during the regular season. Asked if he was concerned about the team’s worsening numbers issue, coach Jim Caldwell preached adaptation.

“I think we’ll have the numbers, but if we don’t have the numbers, we’ll develop ironmen,” Caldwell said. “Guys who can just go the distance and play a little bit longer and a little bit more frequently and we might not be able to sub as much.”

Endurance is an admirable trait, and one Hyder and second-year end Anthony Zettel have the ability to offer, but it doesn’t necessarily translate to pass-rushing effectiveness. The Lions have to find more ways to get to the quarterback.

With the injury issues, it does create an opportunity for a young player or two to take advantage of increase practice reps, whether it’s Zettel or one of the team’s rookies — seventh-round pick Pat O’Connor or undrafted Alex Barrett. They will have a shot to prove they can be the next Hyder, or George Johnson from a few seasons back.

Johnson, who had accomplished little in four NFL seasons before signing with the Lions, tallied six sacks in 2014, his only season with the team.

Those out-of-nowhere performances have been key for the Lions in recent years, and they appear to need another one, as much as ever.

“We hope we have more than one, more than one guy that comes out of nowhere,” Caldwell said. “It’s helpful for us.”

The Lions finished with 26 sacks last season, matching the team’s lowest total in 16 years.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers