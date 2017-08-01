Don Carey (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – With one safety banged up, the Detroit Lions activated another off the physically unable to perform list.

Veteran safety and special teams standout Don Carey will be back practicing with the team this week after being activated. Carey hasn’t practiced this offseason and was seen wearing a cast on his arm during OTAs and minicamp.

The status of starting strong safety Tavon Wilson is up in the air. During Monday’s practice he hurt his arm attempting to break up a pass intended for tight end Darren Fells. Wilson went to the sideline and was tended to by a trainer. He didn’t return for the end of the session and declined interview requests after practice.

