Lions training camp, July 31
Running back Ameer Abdullah, with Theo Riddick and
Running back Ameer Abdullah, with Theo Riddick and the rest of the squad, work during drills at Detroit Lions training camp in Allen Park, Michigan on Monday, July 31, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Noel Thomas stretches back for a reception
Wide receiver Noel Thomas stretches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya, Jake Rudock and
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya, Jake Rudock and Matthew Stafford during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during practice.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin reaches back for a reception
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Antoine Williams makes his way onto the
Linebacker Antoine Williams makes his way onto the field for Day 2 of Lions training camp.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya and Jake Rudock
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya and Jake Rudock on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls in a reception from
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls in a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Theo Riddick and the rest of the squad,
Running back Theo Riddick and the rest of the squad, work during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford watches over practice
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford watches over practice with Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during practice.
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions safety Glover Quintillion's pulls in a reception
Lions safety Glover Quintillion's pulls in a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Zach Zener works through drills.
Running back Zach Zener works through drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during practice.
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew of San Diego readies
Lions rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew of San Diego readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a bobbling reception
Wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a bobbling reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throwing during practice.
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throwing during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight end Brandon Barnes reaches back for a reception
Tight end Brandon Barnes reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Matt Asiata works through the cones during
Running back Matt Asiata works through the cones during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing, with rookie
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing, with rookie QB Brad Kaaya looking on during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running backs Ameer Abdullah, and the rest of the squad
Running backs Ameer Abdullah, and the rest of the squad work through the cones during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Steve Longa readies for a reception
Lions linebacker Steve Longa readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions' Martha Ford watches over practice with
Tight end Khari Lee reaches back for a reception during
Tight end Khari Lee reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie corner back Teez Tabor of Florida readies
Lions rookie corner back Teez Tabor of Florida readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie tight end Michael Roberts reaches back for a
Rookie tight end Michael Roberts reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies his hands for a
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies his hands for
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies his hands for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Josh Thornton of Southern Utah
Lions rookie cornerback Josh Thornton of Southern Utah readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions Martha Ford and family members watch
Detroit Lions Martha Ford and family members watch over practice with Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate reaches down for a low reception
Wide receiver Golden Tate reaches down for a low reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor of Florida readies
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor of Florida readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field after
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field after a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts of Toledo comes
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts of Toledo comes off the field after the second day of training camp.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate comes up behind tight end
Wide receiver Golden Tate comes up behind tight end Darren Fells as he is being interviewed and dumps water on his head saying "Let me cool you off because you were hot today boy. You we're catching anything near you."  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    2 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

     

    Allen Park — It’s the second day of training camp, but Jarrad Davis is already thinking about wins and losses. 

    The Detroit Lions rookie has an inconceivable amount on his plate. He’s already penciled in as the team’s starting middle linebacker — the quarterback of the defense. There he’ll wear the helmet with the headset, he’ll relay the play calls from the sideline and he’ll be expected to get his teammates lined up correctly. 

    And of course, he’ll be counted on to produce. The Lions spent a first-round pick on the Florida standout anticipating he’d help improve a position group that struggled in 2016.

    That’s a lot of responsibility for a first-year player on a team that qualified for the postseason last season, but Davis is quickly proving himself worthy of the faith the front office, coaching staff and teammates are putting in him. 

    More: Lions WR Golladay gets extra work in with Stafford

    “He’s an unusual guy because of the fact that he works extremely hard,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “He’s only been in this thing a matter of a few months now, but just anticipate and expect to see him to continue to grow. I think he gives respect, so they give it back and I think that’s an important trait as well.”

    Davis’ respect is conveyed through his no-nonsense approach and his willingness to lean on the team’s veteran leaders when he doesn’t know something. 

    “He’s all football,” Quin said. “He’s very serious, takes his job very seriously. He wants to be great. You can see it, you can tell by the way he asks questions, the way he works, the way he studies. He’s going to be a great addition for us. 

    “I’m excited to play alongside him, watch him grow and I’m also excited to help him in any way that I can.”

    Tahir Whitehead, the man Davis is replacing at middle linebacker and as the defensive signal-caller tried to downplay his role in Davis’ development. He called the rookie “a natural” who has had no issues relaying the calls to the defense. 

    Whitehead said he’s rarely needed to chime in with advice, but Davis views it differently. He sees the vast amounts of knowledge Whitehead has accumulated during his five years with the Lions and three years in the current defensive scheme. 

    The rookie has been like a sponge, eager to soak in every nugget of information Whitehead and the other veterans are willing to share. It’s in those details Davis sees the key to individual and team success.

    “There are so many things that it seems like you can overlook a couple things, but really, you can’t,” Davis said. “You can’t overlook anything. Everything that comes your way, everything that’s around you, everything that happens on the field, in the meeting room, it’s for a reason.

    “Any and every moment in the building I’m trying to pick (Whitehead’s) brain, everybody else’s brain who is around me who has been here, has been on this level for so long,” Davis said. “I’m really trying to learn as much as I can to really be able to dissect the game and not only put myself, but the defense into the best position to win games.”

    The Lions won nine games last season with an injury-riddled linebacking corps that struggled in coverage and rarely came up with big plays. The performance of the group was also a significant factor in the team’s struggles on third down, where they allowed opponents to convert on 46.3 percent of the time. Only Washington was worse. 

    The Lions retooled the entire unit this offseason, releasing DeAndre Levy, signing Paul Worrilow and drafting Davis and Jalen Reeves-Maybin. But the 6-foot-1, 238-pound Davis is viewed as the linchpin to the potentially quick turnaround. 

    The season doesn’t start for another five weeks. That’s a lot of time for Davis to continue to hone his craft and prepare for the challenge ahead. He doesn’t intend to waste a moment from here until then, when the snaps count. 

    “We try to put ourselves in situations where we’re getting better each and every day,” he said. “Every rep I get out here, I’m trying to own it and live in the moment and not leave anything to chance.”

    The Lions open the preseason Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

