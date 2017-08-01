Buy Photo Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws, with rookie QB Brad Kaaya looking on during practice. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Allen Park – The expectation has long been that the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford will hammer out an extension this offseason, but according to the NFL Network, the two sides are still far apart on a potential deal.

“There's still a pretty substantial gap,” Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network wrote on Twitter.

Stafford, entering the final year of a three-year extension he inked in 2013, is poised to sign the largest contract in NFL history, topping the five-year, $125 million pact recently inked by Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Prior to the start of training camp this past weekend, Stafford said there was no timetable to get a deal done, but the sides continue to talk. If the Lions are unable to work out an extension, they would likely use the franchise tag next offseason.

The franchise tag would pay Stafford more than $26 million in 2018.

