Lions training camp, July 31
Running back Ameer Abdullah, with Theo Riddick and
Running back Ameer Abdullah, with Theo Riddick and the rest of the squad, work during drills at Detroit Lions training camp in Allen Park, Michigan on Monday, July 31, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Noel Thomas stretches back for a reception
Wide receiver Noel Thomas stretches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya, Jake Rudock and
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya, Jake Rudock and Matthew Stafford during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during practice.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin reaches back for a reception
Wide receiver Keshawn Martin reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Antoine Williams makes his way onto the
Linebacker Antoine Williams makes his way onto the field for Day 2 of Lions training camp.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya and Jake Rudock
Lions quarterbacks rookie Brad Kaaya and Jake Rudock on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls in a reception from
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls in a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Theo Riddick and the rest of the squad,
Running back Theo Riddick and the rest of the squad, work during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford watches over practice
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford watches over practice with Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during practice.
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions safety Glover Quintillion's pulls in a reception
Lions safety Glover Quintillion's pulls in a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Zach Zener works through drills.
Running back Zach Zener works through drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during practice.
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew of San Diego readies
Lions rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew of San Diego readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a bobbling reception
Wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a bobbling reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throwing during practice.
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throwing during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight end Brandon Barnes reaches back for a reception
Tight end Brandon Barnes reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Matt Asiata works through the cones during
Running back Matt Asiata works through the cones during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws, with rookie
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws, with rookie QB Brad Kaaya looking on during practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running backs Ameer Abdullah, and the rest of the squad
Running backs Ameer Abdullah, and the rest of the squad work through the cones during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Steve Longa readies for a reception
Lions linebacker Steve Longa readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight end Khari Lee reaches back for a reception during
Tight end Khari Lee reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie corner back Teez Tabor of Florida readies
Lions rookie corner back Teez Tabor of Florida readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie tight end Michael Roberts reaches back for a
Rookie tight end Michael Roberts reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies his hands for a
Wide receiver Ryan Spadola readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies his hands for
Wide receiver Michael Rector readies his hands for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Josh Thornton of Southern Utah
Lions rookie cornerback Josh Thornton of Southern Utah readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions Martha Ford and family members watch
Detroit Lions Martha Ford and family members watch over practice with Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate reaches down for a low reception
Wide receiver Golden Tate reaches down for a low reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor of Florida readies
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor of Florida readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field after
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field after a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts of Toledo comes
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts of Toledo comes off the field after the second day of training camp.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Golden Tate comes up behind tight end
Wide receiver Golden Tate comes up behind tight end Darren Fells as he is being interviewed and dumps water on his head saying "Let me cool you off because you were hot today boy. You we're catching anything near you."  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Allen Park – The expectation has long been that the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford will hammer out an extension this offseason, but according to the NFL Network, the two sides are still far apart on a potential deal.

    “There's still a pretty substantial gap,” Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network wrote on Twitter.

    Stafford, entering the final year of a three-year extension he inked in 2013, is poised to sign the largest contract in NFL history, topping the five-year, $125 million pact recently inked by Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

    Prior to the start of training camp this past weekend, Stafford said there was no timetable to get a deal done, but the sides continue to talk. If the Lions are unable to work out an extension, they would likely use the franchise tag next offseason.

    The franchise tag would pay Stafford more than $26 million in 2018.

    More: Lions rookie Davis cramming to be linebacking force

    LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE