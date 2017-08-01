After checking in at No. 45 on the NFLPA’s merchandise sales list last season, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford jumped all the way up to 15th in the most recent quarterly report, released Tuesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The launch of new uniforms this offseason appear to have sparked the sales of the Detroit Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford’s merchandise.

After checking in at No. 45 on the NFLPA’s sales list last season, Stafford jumped all the way up to 15th in the most recent quarterly report, released Tuesday. Teammate Golden Tate also made an appearance in the top 50, checking at No. 33.

The Lions unveiled four new uniforms in April — home, away, throwback and silver Color Rush versions. The biggest change was the removal of black from the team’s color scheme.

The top merchandise seller is New England quarterback Tom Brady (Michigan), with the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders dominating the top of the charts. Four Cowboys — running back Ezekiel Elliot, quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten — appeared in the top 10. The Raiders placed four in the top 20.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, a Central Michigan product, ranks No. 9.

