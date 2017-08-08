Former linebacker DeAndre Levy was injured in Week 1 in 2016 (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Former Detroit Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy has filed an injury grievance against the team, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

Levy, who was released in March, played the last five games of last season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus suffered in Week 1. He also dealt with a quadriceps issue.

He subsequently underwent surgery in April on the same knee, which required removal of cartilage and further meniscus repair.

The Lions cleared him the day before cutting him, Levy said, despite three other doctors telling him the knee was not healthy.

"I figured there was something wrong because they passed me on a physical when I couldn't even sit down to a chair or get into a linebacker stance at the time," Levy told ESPN. "In my mind, I didn't think about the legal contract part of it. I thought, this is (messed) up. I can't get into position; how can I pass a physical? I didn't know it was a physical the first time."

The Lions declined to comment.

Levy, 30, missed all but one game in 2015 due to a hip injury. A third-round pick in 2009, Levy developed into one of the best 4-3 outside linebackers by 2013, finishing second in the NFL with six interceptions that season. He followed that up with a career-high 151 tackles the next year.