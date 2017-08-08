Tramain Jacobs, right, breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals receiver Chris Hubert during a preseason game last year. (Photo: Rick Scuteri, Associated Press)

The Lions signed cornerback Tramain Jacobs and receiver Dez Stewart on Tuesday. Contract terms were not disclosed.

After going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2014, Jacobs (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) had stints with the Ravens, Giants and Raiders and has appeared in eight career games. Earlier this year, he spent time with the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts.

Stewart (6-2, 200), an undrafted free agent out of Ohio Dominican in 2016, signed with the Steelers earlier this season and has had stops with the Buccaneers, Packers and Washington.

The Lions also waived cornerback Des Lawrence and receiver Ryan Spadola.