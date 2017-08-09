Lions training camp, August 9
Tackle Rick Wagner works the sled early in the morning
Tackle Rick Wagner works the sled early in the morning Wednesday at Detroit Lions training camp in Allen Park, Michigan on August 9, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Ameer Abdullah heads up field on a route
Running back Ameer Abdullah heads up field on a route with quarterback Jake Rudock preparing to pass during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Jarrad Davis chases down a rolling obstacle
Linebacker Jarrad Davis chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius Washington come off the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Newly acquired tight end Tim Wright comes back to the
Newly acquired tight end Tim Wright comes back to the Lions during Wednesday's training camp.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Cornelius Washington and defensive tackle
Defensive end Cornelius Washington and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson drive off the line during defensive line drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Tion Green fakes the handoff from quarterback
Running back Tion Green fakes the handoff from quarterback Jake Rudock.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Paul Worrilow chases down a rolling obstacle
Linebacker Paul Worrilow chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Guard Matt Rotheram hits the sled during drills.
Guard Matt Rotheram hits the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.
Quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackles A'Shawn Robinson and Bruce Gaston
Defensive tackles A'Shawn Robinson and Bruce Gaston hit the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson comes off the sled
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson comes off the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin chases down a rolling
Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackles Khyri Thornton and Haloti Ngata drive
Defensive tackles Khyri Thornton and Haloti Ngata drive off the line during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Matt
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Matt Asiata.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Paul Worrilow is in position during drills.
Linebacker Paul Worrilow is in position during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius Washington come off the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Thurston Armbrister chases down a rolling
Linebacker Thurston Armbrister chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Steve Longa chases down a rolling obstacle
Linebacker Steve Longa chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.
Quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston hits the sled during
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston hits the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Ameer Abdullah heads up field after the
Running back Ameer Abdullah heads up field after the handoff during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead chases down a rolling obstacle
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Jake Rudock looks for an open running back
Quarterback Jake Rudock looks for an open running back for a completion during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius Washington come off the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata calls it a victory after
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata calls it a victory after hitting the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions go on the road for two days of combined
The Detroit Lions go on the road for two days of combined training camp and the first preseason game Sunday with the Indianapolis Colts.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Allen Park – Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell claims he hasn’t seen DeAndre Levy’s comments after it was reported the linebacker had filed an injury grievance, but Caldwell is confident the team’s medical staff handled the situation properly.

    “We followed everything by the rules,” Caldwell said. “We did exactly what we were supposed to do. That’s probably all I have to say on that. I don’t know the details of all these discussions and those kinds of things.”

    Levy, who was released this offseason after he passed a team physical, told ESPN three independent doctors informed him his knee wasn’t healthy.

    "I figured there was something wrong because they passed me on a physical when I couldn't even sit down to a chair or get into a linebacker stance at the time," Levy said. "In my mind, I didn't think about the legal contract part of it. I thought, this is (messed) up. I can't get into position; how can I pass a physical? I didn't know it was a physical the first time.

    "I went in for just a follow-up for my knee, we go through the exam or whatever and I see he puts 'pass' on it for the physical. I'm like, 'OK, this ain't right.' So I called my agent and I'm just now learning about the (grievance) process."

    Healthy dose of prevention helps Lions avert injury bug

    Had Levy been on the roster to start this league year, he had $1.75 million of his salary guaranteed.

    A third-round draft pick for the Lions in 2009, Levy developed into one of the league’s best at his position by 2013. But shortly after signing a four-year extension with the club during training camp in 2015, he suffered a torn hip muscle in practice, essentially sidelining him the rest of the year.

    Levy returned in 2016, but a torn meniscus suffered in Week 1 put him back on the shelf 11 games and he appeared to have a lost a step when he returned, recording 15 tackles in four games.

    Off the field, Levy took up a number of social causes, both in the city of Detroit and beyond. Among his efforts, he criticized domestic violence and rape culture in an article for The Players’ Tribune, partnered with a Detroit clothing manufacturer to raise money for women to process untested rape kits, and participated in the Women’s March in Washington D.C. earlier this year.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

    5 LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE