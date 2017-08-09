Former Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy filed an injury grievance against the team. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell claims he hasn’t seen DeAndre Levy’s comments after it was reported the linebacker had filed an injury grievance, but Caldwell is confident the team’s medical staff handled the situation properly.

“We followed everything by the rules,” Caldwell said. “We did exactly what we were supposed to do. That’s probably all I have to say on that. I don’t know the details of all these discussions and those kinds of things.”

Levy, who was released this offseason after he passed a team physical, told ESPN three independent doctors informed him his knee wasn’t healthy.

"I figured there was something wrong because they passed me on a physical when I couldn't even sit down to a chair or get into a linebacker stance at the time," Levy said. "In my mind, I didn't think about the legal contract part of it. I thought, this is (messed) up. I can't get into position; how can I pass a physical? I didn't know it was a physical the first time.

"I went in for just a follow-up for my knee, we go through the exam or whatever and I see he puts 'pass' on it for the physical. I'm like, 'OK, this ain't right.' So I called my agent and I'm just now learning about the (grievance) process."

Had Levy been on the roster to start this league year, he had $1.75 million of his salary guaranteed.

A third-round draft pick for the Lions in 2009, Levy developed into one of the league’s best at his position by 2013. But shortly after signing a four-year extension with the club during training camp in 2015, he suffered a torn hip muscle in practice, essentially sidelining him the rest of the year.

Levy returned in 2016, but a torn meniscus suffered in Week 1 put him back on the shelf 11 games and he appeared to have a lost a step when he returned, recording 15 tackles in four games.

Off the field, Levy took up a number of social causes, both in the city of Detroit and beyond. Among his efforts, he criticized domestic violence and rape culture in an article for The Players’ Tribune, partnered with a Detroit clothing manufacturer to raise money for women to process untested rape kits, and participated in the Women’s March in Washington D.C. earlier this year.

