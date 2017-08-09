Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Lions' practice before heading to Indianapolis for two days of joint practice with the Colts as well as their first preseason game on Sunday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Allen Park — It seems like every year an undrafted player emerges to claim a roster spot for the Detroit Lions.

In the past five years, cornerback Adairius Barnes, tight end Cole Wick, running back Zach Zenner, safety Jerome Couplin, offensive tackles Cornelius Lucas and LaAdrian Waddle, and tight end Joseph Fauria can all make this claim.

While we’re still a few weeks away from seeing if the streak continues, defensive end Alex Barrett is stating his case.

Here’s the thing about Barrett. He’s undersized, relative to his position, and particularly in Detroit’s scheme. At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, he’s noticeably smaller than the counterparts in his position group, but he takes a glass-half-full approach to what some others may view as a negative.

“I call it natural pad level. It allows me to play low, I just have strong at the point of attack,” Barrett said. “I have to be the aggressor.”

His size didn’t stop him from stepping in and playing nose tackle as a sophomore at San Diego State, when the team had depth issues up front. That experience helped him learn how to better handle bigger blockers and to effectively use his quickness on stunts, something the Lions routinely incorporate into their pass rush.

Caldwell on Levy's grievance: 'We followed the rules'

Barrett was contacted by a number of teams after the draft, but a call from Lions coach Jim Caldwell two days before the event conveyed a more serious level of interest to the young defensive end, leading him to choose Detroit.

“That’s the unique thing about this league is that the pass rushers come in all shapes and sizes,” Caldwell said. “It just kind of depends on their strengths and what they can do on it. He’s one of those guys that I think is going to have to work it out. You can see he’s got up the field sort of speed where he can certainly move. He can also crush the pocket a little bit.”

Caldwell has had the privilege of coaching two the NFL’s greatest undersized pass rushers — Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis — but surprisingly didn’t use at as a selling point with Barrett. Not that Barrett needed the reminder.

“No, not at all, but I know who he’s coached,” Barrett said.  “When you’re an undersized player, you try to compare yourself to someone who has a playing style you want to play with. Those two, Freeney and Mathis, are definitely undersized, but get off the ball, athletic as heck and can really play football.”

'Great to be back': Lions sign tight end Tim Wright

And since he’s arrived in Detroit, Barrett has leaned on Kerry Hyder Jr. as a mentor. Also undrafted, it took three years for Hyder to crack a roster.

“He’s had a journey,” Barrett said. “He was a practice squad guy, coach preaches how he hustles and he played his butt off in preseason a couple years ago. I look up to him and he’s helped me a lot, gave me a lot of input on what I need to do to make this team.”

If Barrett wants to break through to the roster, he’ll need to make some noise in the preseason, like Hyder did last year to secure his spot.

In addition to Hyder, Ziggy Ansah, Cornelius Washington and Anthony Zettel sit ahead of Barrett on the depth chart, with Armonty Bryant and seventh-round draft pick Pat O’Connor in the mix for a potential fifth spot.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers

Lions training camp, August 9
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tackle Rick Wagner works the sled early in the morning
Buy Photo
Tackle Rick Wagner works the sled early in the morning Wednesday at Detroit Lions training camp in Allen Park, Michigan on August 9, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running back Ameer Abdullah heads up field on a route
Buy Photo
Running back Ameer Abdullah heads up field on a route with quarterback Jake Rudock preparing to pass during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Jarrad Davis chases down a rolling obstacle
Buy Photo
Linebacker Jarrad Davis chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Buy Photo
Quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius Washington come off the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Newly acquired tight end Tim Wright comes back to the
Buy Photo
Newly acquired tight end Tim Wright comes back to the Lions during Wednesday's training camp.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive end Cornelius Washington and defensive tackle
Buy Photo
Defensive end Cornelius Washington and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson drive off the line during defensive line drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running back Tion Green fakes the handoff from quarterback
Buy Photo
Running back Tion Green fakes the handoff from quarterback Jake Rudock.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Paul Worrilow chases down a rolling obstacle
Buy Photo
Linebacker Paul Worrilow chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Guard Matt Rotheram hits the sled during drills.
Buy Photo
Guard Matt Rotheram hits the sled during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.
Buy Photo
Quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackles A'Shawn Robinson and Bruce Gaston
Buy Photo
Defensive tackles A'Shawn Robinson and Bruce Gaston hit the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson comes off the sled
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson comes off the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin chases down a rolling
Buy Photo
Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackles Khyri Thornton and Haloti Ngata drive
Buy Photo
Defensive tackles Khyri Thornton and Haloti Ngata drive off the line during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Matt
Buy Photo
Quarterback Brad Kaaya hands off to running back Matt Asiata.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Paul Worrilow is in position during drills.
Buy Photo
Linebacker Paul Worrilow is in position during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius Washington come off the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Thurston Armbrister chases down a rolling
Buy Photo
Linebacker Thurston Armbrister chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Steve Longa chases down a rolling obstacle
Buy Photo
Linebacker Steve Longa chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.
Buy Photo
Quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston hits the sled during
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Bruce Gaston hits the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running back Ameer Abdullah heads up field after the
Buy Photo
Running back Ameer Abdullah heads up field after the handoff during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead chases down a rolling obstacle
Buy Photo
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead chases down a rolling obstacle during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Jake Rudock looks for an open running back
Buy Photo
Quarterback Jake Rudock looks for an open running back for a completion during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and defensive end Cornelius Washington come off the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata calls it a victory after
Buy Photo
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata calls it a victory after hitting the sled during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions go on the road for two days of combined
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions go on the road for two days of combined training camp and the first preseason game Sunday with the Indianapolis Colts.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE