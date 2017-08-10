Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor, shown here last month, had one of his best practices Thursday against Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Indianapolis — What looked like another bump in the road for Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor, turned out to be the start of one of his best practices this training camp.

Matching up against speedy receivers and defending the deep ball have been trouble for the second-round pick out of Florida, so it was difficult to expect much when he lined up across Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton during an early rep in the teams’ joint practice.

Hilton took advantage of Tabor’s aggressiveness on the play, running a double move in unison with a pump fake from quarterback Scott Tolzien. Tabor bit hard, and with safety Glover Quin assigned to play underneath, Hilton suddenly found himself two strides beyond the deepest defender.

Tolzien’s pass dropped into Hilton’s waiting arms, but was a tad underthrown, forcing the receiver to slow his stride. That gave Tabor just enough time to close the gap and swat the ball free. It was ruled an incomplete pass, but could have just as easily been called a fumble.

“It was just a want-to (play),” Tabor said. “When a guy catches a ball and you can still make a play, that’s just the fight I have in me. That’s how I’ve been playing ball since I was in high school, little league, college. When a guy is right there, it’s a fight.”

A couple of plays later, Tolzien looked for Hilton again, this time on an out route, but Tabor was in the receiver’s back pocket and physically dislodged the ball from its intended target.

“It was a certain call where I was supposed to play a certain way and I just played my technique, trusting what the coaches called and trusting my technique,” Tabor said.

That kind of showing, against a player who led the NFL in receiving yardage last season, has to be a confidence-builder for Tabor.

“I know (early struggles) come with the territory, young corners,” Tabor said. “It’s just like young quarterbacks, basically. Being really young — I’m the youngest on the team, 21 years old — out here with guys who have been doing it for a long time, like T.Y. I’m pretty sure he’s been in six, seven, maybe eight years now. It’s going to come with some growing pains. These guys have been doing it since I was a little kid.

“He was actually one of my favorite receivers growing up because he was so fast, just burning cats,” Tabor said. “It’s pretty crazy out here with a lot of people you used to look up to, and now you’re playing against him.”

