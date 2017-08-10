Lions right tackle Rick Wagner, right, was injured in Thursday’s practice. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Indianapolis — The Detroit Lions suffered another blow to the team’s offensive line on Thursday, but coach Jim Caldwell didn’t seem to have any long-term concerns about the injury suffered by starting right tackle Rick Wagner.

Wagner was on the field for the start of the joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts, including the first set of team reps, but left the field with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return.

“Yeah, he was in here,” Caldwell said after the practice. “He was out there at the start, but had a little issue. He’ll be all right.”

The Lions are already down left tackle Taylor Decker, who required shoulder surgery earlier this offseason. He’s expected to miss at least a month of the regular season. Corey Robinson, a top backup from last season, is on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury, and Cornelius Lucas has been sidelined the past two practices with an undisclosed injury.

That leaves the Lions with Greg Robinson, Cyrus Kouandjio, undrafted rookie Storm Norton and recently signed Nick Becton as the only healthy tackles on the roster.

“We’ll adjust,” Caldwell said. “That’s just part of this game — you’re going to have some injuries, you’re going to have some issues, some ups and downs. It just gives somebody else an opportunity to step up, get a few more reps and get a little bit better.”

Norton, a 6-foot-8, 310-pounder out of Toledo, stepped in to fill Wagner’s spot at right tackle on Thursday.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers