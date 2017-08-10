Lions cornerback Darius Slay has recorded just two interceptions each of the past three seasons. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Indianapolis — There are few statistics more important in the NFL than turnover differential. Among the teams that finished with the best takeaway-giveaway margins, five of the top six qualified for the postseason, including three of the four conference finalists and both Super Bowl participants.

If you’re looking for teams that win consistently, they do it by protecting the ball and forcing opponents to cough it up.

Under coach Jim Caldwell, the Detroit Lions have done a decent job with one half of that equation, but generating turnovers the past two years has proven to be a challenge.

The Lions finished 26th in the league in 2015, forcing 16. Last year, they were worse, netting 14.

“Coach emphasizes it a lot,” rookie cornerback Teez Tabor said. “You win the turnover battle, you win the game. Football is a game about possessions. You take away a possession and give a possession to your offense, that’s plus two.”

Turnovers are a combination of luck and skill. Sometimes, a defender is in the perfect position, resulting in an interception. Others, are the result of a deflection in a fortuitous direction. And with fumbles, skill can get the ball out, but luck often determines who ends up with possession.

This year, the Lions coaching staff is doing what it can to prepare the defense to capitalize on its opportunities, taking advantage when the ball bounces their way.

Last week, in practice, coaches deflected passes in random directions and had defensive linemen working on securing the interception. It’s all part of an enhanced turnover circuit being incorporated into the team’s routine.

And while a defensive lineman needs to be prepared when opportunity knocks, the best bet to generate more turnovers will come in the defensive backfield. During Thursday’s joint practice, cornerback Darius Slay continued to tease his potential to make a difference with a pair of interceptions, one thanks to skill, another luck.

Early in the practice, Slay read quarterback Scott Tolzien’s eyes and cut in front of the intended target near the sideline, briefly bobbling the ball before securing it against his chest for the pick. Later, during a red-zone drill, Tolzien’s pass deflected off the hands of his open receiver cutting across the middle of the field, into the waiting hands Detroit’s top cover corner.

The typically boisterous Slay did his best to downplay his day, but he also understands that the more he can make those plays on Sundays, the better off the Lions will be in the quest to return to the postseason.

“I just made plays today,” Slay said. “That’s it, something I’m supposed to be doing, something common for me. I’m just out there doing my job.

“It’s very encouraging. I’m trying to be a turnover machine for the defense,” Slay said. “I’m trying to give (quarterback) Matt (Stafford) more chances to put points on the board.”

If the Lions are going to do a better job in the turnover department, Slay remains the most likely candidate to give the defense a boost. Already one of the better, young cover corners in the league, his lack of interceptions is the primary thing holding him back from taking the next step, being in the Pro Bowl conversation.

Slay has recorded just two interceptions each of the past three seasons. Last year’s pair couldn’t have come at better times, both in the closing minutes of close games that helped seal victories. But for someone with the nickname Big Play, more is expected.

“I think every year you’ll find with these guys that the longer they are in the league, they work on a lot of the finer details,” Caldwell said. “He’s one of those guys that’s trying to find a way to get better. Obviously, the more the merrier in terms of interceptions and opportunities that come his way.”

The Lions haven’t finished in the top 10 in takeaways since 2007.

