Friday, Aug. 11: Lions, Colts hold joint practice
Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Detroit Lions
Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field after wrapping up a co-practice between the two teams in Indianapolis, Ind., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Detroit and Indianapolis will play a game Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton works against
Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton works against Colts' Denzelle Good during one-on-one drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Johnson Bademosi comes out of the Colts' indoor
Lions' Johnson Bademosi comes out of the Colts' indoor training facility for the start of the co-practice with Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, Lions tight end Eric Ebron stretches
Returning from injury, Lions tight end Eric Ebron stretches out at the start of practice but saw limited time in drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin with former
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin with former Michigan and Colts safety Marlin Jackson on the field during practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead stretches out at the start
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead stretches out at the start of practice in Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga hits the dummy held
Defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga hits the dummy held by defensive end Anthony Zettel during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cornerbacks Kevin Lawson and Darius Slay pull in receptions
Cornerbacks Kevin Lawson and Darius Slay pull in receptions during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tackle Ego Ferguson drives at the pylon held by A'Shawn
Tackle Ego Ferguson drives at the pylon held by A'Shawn Robinson during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tight end Eric Ebron, with head coach Jim Caldwell,
Tight end Eric Ebron, with head coach Jim Caldwell, was back in uniform from an injury but saw limited play Friday.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton readies to hit the
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton readies to hit the pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell stretches out during
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell stretches out during warmups at the start of practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Members of the Lions defense head over to participate
Members of the Lions defense head over to participate in co-drills with members of the Indianapolis Colts.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kicker Matt Prater warms up with the team at the start
Kicker Matt Prater warms up with the team at the start of practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tackle Cornelius Lucas and guard T.J. Lang did not
Tackle Cornelius Lucas and guard T.J. Lang did not participate in on the field drills, still recovering from injuries.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Safety Miles Killebrew pulls in a reception during
Safety Miles Killebrew pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured tight end Brandon Barnes did not participate
Injured tight end Brandon Barnes did not participate in drills Friday.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Brandon Copeland goes against Colts
Lions defensive end Brandon Copeland goes against Colts tackles Denzelle Good, on ground, and Zach Banner during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Cornelius Washington drives around the
Defensive end Cornelius Washington drives around the dummy, with defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga holding.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Safety Glover Quin readies his hands for a reception.
Safety Glover Quin readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton heads out to the practice
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton heads out to the practice field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek keeps after his players
Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek keeps after his players as they go through drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Linebacker Thurston Armbrister and Antoine Williams
Linebacker Thurston Armbrister and Antoine Williams run through some early drills at the start of practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on the field
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on the field during practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton readies to hit the
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton readies to hit the pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cornerback Darius Slay pulls in a reception during
Cornerback Darius Slay pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Safety Alex Carter runs out a reception during drills.
Safety Alex Carter runs out a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson hits the dummy with
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson hits the dummy with defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga holding during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tackle Ego Ferguson drives at the pylon during defensive
Tackle Ego Ferguson drives at the pylon during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit running back Matt Asiata pulls in a reception
Detroit running back Matt Asiata pulls in a reception in front of the Colts' Luke Rhodes during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo goes against Lions defensive
Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo goes against Lions defensive tackle Ego Ferguson during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Akeem Spence readies to hit the pylon
Defensive tackle Akeem Spence readies to hit the pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Cornelius Washington hits the dummy held
Defensive end Cornelius Washington hits the dummy held by defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Anthony Zettel goes up against Colts
Defensive tackle Anthony Zettel goes up against Colts offensive linemen during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson attacks a pylon during
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson attacks a pylon during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Alex Barrett hits the dummy with defensive
Defensive end Alex Barrett hits the dummy with defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga holding during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson drives around a Colts
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson drives around a Colts player during one-on-one drills with Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton hits the pylon held
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton hits the pylon held by A'Shawn Robinson during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. comes over and shakes
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. comes over and shakes hands with injured Colts quarterback Andrew Luck after the joint practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fellow former Stanford students, Lions rookie wide
Fellow former Stanford students, Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector and injured Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shake hands after the joint practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fellow former Utah State students Lions' Nevin Lawson
Fellow former Utah State students Lions' Nevin Lawson and Colts' Robert Turbin talk on the field after the co-practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Indianapolis — Here are some notes and observations from the Detroit Lions’ 11th training-camp practice Friday, the second joint session with the Indianapolis Colts.

    ■ Each practice is an undeniably small sample size but if any conclusions could be drawn from Friday, it’s that the Lions will be in trouble if they lose any more of their offensive lineman to a long-term injury.

    The second unit struggled mightily to contain the Colts’ average pass rushers, both in team and individual drills. In full-team work, quarterback Jake Rudock was under duress far more often than he needed to be. In individual work, the interior linemen had a brutal day. Guard Joe Dahl was blown by twice in one-on-one reps and tossed to the ground when attempting to halt a stunt in a two-on-two setting.

    On the whole, the Detroit linemen struggled with their technique in two-on-two pass-rush work. The Indianapolis rushers routinely won the matchups with twists and stunts, taking advantage of poor spacing and badly timed assignment switches between the blockers.

    Maybe things will improve when the Lions get back some of their injured depth, namely tackles Corey Robinson and Cornelius Lucas, who both have plenty of experience in the scheme.

    Matthew Stafford, Ameer Abdullah give Lions brief scare

    ■ On the opposite field, the Lions defensive line wasn’t much better. The Colts offensive line played with superior technique, regularly getting their hands in the chest of their rushers and stymieing momentum.

    At least there were some flashes from Detroit’s defenders. Anthony Zettel shined, particularly working in tandem in a two-on-two setting, coming off the ball quickly and showing savvy to penetrate the backfield.

    ■ The Lions offense opened up the practice with a perfectly executed deep pass. Quarterback Matthew Stafford took the snap and sold a play-action handoff to Ameer Abdullah, freezing the linebackers and safeties as Marvin Jones streaked down the center of the field, getting significant separation from cornerback Vontae Davis. Stafford delivered a well-placed ball, resulting in a long touchdown.

    That’s a play the Lions used to run every so often to Calvin Johnson to start a drive. It could be a nice trend-setter, capable of keeping opposing defenses honest, if they could work the call into Jones on occasion.

    ■ Rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew made a pair of standout plays, coming up with an interception in seven-on-sevens and nearly completing a highlight reel pick in full-team work.

    The Colts looked to test Agnew deep, but the cornerback had good coverage and safety help over the top. As the ball descended from its arc, Agnew turned and located and made a leaping stab, fully extending and getting two hands on the pass. He wasn’t able to bring it back to his body, but it was a textbook breakup.

    ■ The Lions mixed Zach Zenner into the first-team offense a bit with Theo Riddick sitting out team drills. The Lions remain high on the third-year running back after his strong close to the 2016 campaign.

    ■ In the battle for receiving jobs, Jace Billingsley had a much quieter day, while Jared Abbrederis ran a trio of precise routes to easily best Colts cornerbacks in one-on-one drills. TJ Jones arguably made the catch of the day, hauling in a deep pass from Stafford down the sideline with one hand.

    ■ Brandon Copeland took first-team reps at strong side linebacker for the second day in a row. Greg Robinson once again handled all the first-team work at left tackle.

    ■ Quarterback Brad Kaaya continues to struggle with consistency. He was intercepted by safety Tyvis Powell during a seven-on-seven rep.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/Justin_Rogers

