Friday, Aug. 11: Lions, Colts hold joint practice
Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Detroit Lions
Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field after wrapping up a co-practice between the two teams in Indianapolis, Ind., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Detroit and Indianapolis will play a game Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton works against
Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton works against Colts' Denzelle Good during one-on-one drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Johnson Bademosi comes out of the Colts' indoor
Lions' Johnson Bademosi comes out of the Colts' indoor training facility for the start of the co-practice with Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, Lions tight end Eric Ebron stretches
Returning from injury, Lions tight end Eric Ebron stretches out at the start of practice but saw limited time in drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin with former
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin with former Michigan and Colts safety Marlin Jackson on the field during practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead stretches out at the start
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead stretches out at the start of practice in Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga hits the dummy held
Defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga hits the dummy held by defensive end Anthony Zettel during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cornerbacks Kevin Lawson and Darius Slay pull in receptions
Cornerbacks Kevin Lawson and Darius Slay pull in receptions during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tackle Ego Ferguson drives at the pylon held by A'Shawn
Tackle Ego Ferguson drives at the pylon held by A'Shawn Robinson during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tight end Eric Ebron, with head coach Jim Caldwell,
Tight end Eric Ebron, with head coach Jim Caldwell, was back in uniform from an injury but saw limited play Friday.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton readies to hit the
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton readies to hit the pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell stretches out during
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell stretches out during warmups at the start of practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Members of the Lions defense head over to participate
Members of the Lions defense head over to participate in co-drills with members of the Indianapolis Colts.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kicker Matt Prater warms up with the team at the start
Kicker Matt Prater warms up with the team at the start of practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tackle Cornelius Lucas and guard T.J. Lang did not
Tackle Cornelius Lucas and guard T.J. Lang did not participate in on the field drills, still recovering from injuries.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Safety Miles Killebrew pulls in a reception during
Safety Miles Killebrew pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured tight end Brandon Barnes did not participate
Injured tight end Brandon Barnes did not participate in drills Friday.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Brandon Copeland goes against Colts
Lions defensive end Brandon Copeland goes against Colts tackles Denzelle Good, on ground, and Zach Banner during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Cornelius Washington drives around the
Defensive end Cornelius Washington drives around the dummy, with defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga holding.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Safety Glover Quin readies his hands for a reception.
Safety Glover Quin readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton heads out to the practice
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton heads out to the practice field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek keeps after his players
Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek keeps after his players as they go through drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Linebacker Thurston Armbrister and Antoine Williams
Linebacker Thurston Armbrister and Antoine Williams run through some early drills at the start of practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on the field
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on the field during practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton readies to hit the
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton readies to hit the pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cornerback Darius Slay pulls in a reception during
Cornerback Darius Slay pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Safety Alex Carter runs out a reception during drills.
Safety Alex Carter runs out a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson hits the dummy with
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson hits the dummy with defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga holding during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tackle Ego Ferguson drives at the pylon during defensive
Tackle Ego Ferguson drives at the pylon during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit running back Matt Asiata pulls in a reception
Detroit running back Matt Asiata pulls in a reception in front of the Colts' Luke Rhodes during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo goes against Lions defensive
Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo goes against Lions defensive tackle Ego Ferguson during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Akeem Spence readies to hit the pylon
Defensive tackle Akeem Spence readies to hit the pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Cornelius Washington hits the dummy held
Defensive end Cornelius Washington hits the dummy held by defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Anthony Zettel goes up against Colts
Defensive tackle Anthony Zettel goes up against Colts offensive linemen during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson attacks a pylon during
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson attacks a pylon during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Alex Barrett hits the dummy with defensive
Defensive end Alex Barrett hits the dummy with defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga holding during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson drives around a Colts
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson drives around a Colts player during one-on-one drills with Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton hits the pylon held
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton hits the pylon held by A'Shawn Robinson during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. comes over and shakes
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. comes over and shakes hands with injured Colts quarterback Andrew Luck after the joint practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fellow former Stanford students, Lions rookie wide
Fellow former Stanford students, Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector and injured Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shake hands after the joint practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fellow former Utah State students Lions' Nevin Lawson
Fellow former Utah State students Lions' Nevin Lawson and Colts' Robert Turbin talk on the field after the co-practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Indianapolis — The Detroit Lions know what they have in Matthew Stafford, Glover Quin and Haloti Ngata. But with the team’s rookies, the picture of their abilities is far from complete, with only practice film against teammates to judge right now.

    That’s the biggest value in joint practices. It gives the coaching staff a deeper evaluation tool to gauge the strengths and weaknesses of their young talent, testing them in the cauldron of an unfamiliar environment against unfamiliar competition.

    No Lions rookie has generated more buzz than receiver Kenny Golladay, who has routinely beaten the defensive backs on his own roster, crafting the perception he’s ready to step in and contribute immediately, helping fill the roster spot previously manned by accomplished veteran Anquan Boldin.

    The joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts offered Golladay an early opportunity to validate his hype and give him a head start on working on improving his deficiencies. After two drops, including one with a Colts cornerback playing physical coverage on a slant, coach Jim Caldwell said the rookie receiver got the message.

    The latest look at Lions’ position battles

    “Yesterday I think he learned a few lessons about what tight coverage is all about and how you have to deliver in tight coverage,” Caldwell said Friday. “I think he’s got a big enough body to get it done, but I’ll have to look at it and see how he did today.”

    Golladay’s second day wasn’t without flaws — he put another catchable ball on the ground — but he also continued to showcase exciting potential. After snagging a short pass, he displayed the ability to make a tackler miss in space. On another catch, he maintained possession after absorbing a bit hit almost immediately after the ball arrived.

    “I still had a couple hiccups, but I feel like I did, on my part, a little bit better than yesterday,” he said. “That’s letting the game come to me and playing under control a little bit more.”

    Golladay is aware of the headlines he’s been generating. No matter how much players try to avoid what’s being written about them, it gets forwarded on by family and friends. He’s doing his best to not let the positive press impact his mindset.

    Matthew Stafford, Ameer Abdullah give Lions brief scare

    “I don’t let that stuff get to me,” he said. “I know the very next day we could put a new play in and I could possibly mess it up. I can’t let little articles get in my head like that, especially if (reporters) aren’t in our meetings when coach is chewing me out for something I didn’t do right.”

    Golladay will look to keep building on his performance this Sunday, when he plays in his first preseason game. Even though he’s a Chicago native, he’s not expecting anyone to make the three-hour trip to catch his debut.

    Friday camp observations: Lions’ O-line depth an issue

