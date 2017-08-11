Friday, Aug. 11: Lions, Colts hold joint practice
Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field after wrapping up a co-practice between the two teams in Indianapolis, Ind., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Detroit and Indianapolis will play a game Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton works against Colts' Denzelle Good during one-on-one drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Johnson Bademosi comes out of the Colts' indoor training facility for the start of the co-practice with Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, Lions tight end Eric Ebron stretches out at the start of practice but saw limited time in drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin with former Michigan and Colts safety Marlin Jackson on the field during practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Linebacker Tahir Whitehead stretches out at the start of practice in Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga hits the dummy held by defensive end Anthony Zettel during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cornerbacks Kevin Lawson and Darius Slay pull in receptions during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tackle Ego Ferguson drives at the pylon held by A'Shawn Robinson during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tight end Eric Ebron, with head coach Jim Caldwell, was back in uniform from an injury but saw limited play Friday.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton readies to hit the pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell stretches out during warmups at the start of practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Members of the Lions defense head over to participate in co-drills with members of the Indianapolis Colts.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kicker Matt Prater warms up with the team at the start of practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tackle Cornelius Lucas and guard T.J. Lang did not participate in on the field drills, still recovering from injuries.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Safety Miles Killebrew pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured tight end Brandon Barnes did not participate in drills Friday.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Brandon Copeland goes against Colts tackles Denzelle Good, on ground, and Zach Banner during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Cornelius Washington drives around the dummy, with defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga holding.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Safety Glover Quin readies his hands for a reception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton heads out to the practice field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek keeps after his players as they go through drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Linebacker Thurston Armbrister and Antoine Williams run through some early drills at the start of practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on the field during practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cornerback Darius Slay pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Safety Alex Carter runs out a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson hits the dummy with defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga holding during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tackle Ego Ferguson drives at the pylon during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit running back Matt Asiata pulls in a reception in front of the Colts' Luke Rhodes during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo goes against Lions defensive tackle Ego Ferguson during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Akeem Spence readies to hit the pylon during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Cornelius Washington hits the dummy held by defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Anthony Zettel goes up against Colts offensive linemen during co-team drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson attacks a pylon during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Alex Barrett hits the dummy with defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga holding during defensive line drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson drives around a Colts player during one-on-one drills with Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton hits the pylon held by A'Shawn Robinson during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. comes over and shakes hands with injured Colts quarterback Andrew Luck after the joint practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fellow former Stanford students, Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector and injured Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shake hands after the joint practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fellow former Utah State students Lions' Nevin Lawson and Colts' Robert Turbin talk on the field after the co-practice.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Indianapolis — It’s the kind of moment that causes an entire fan base to hold their breath — the star quarterback and starting running back colliding and both limping off the field.

    That’s what happened Friday, during the Detroit Lions’ joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts, when Matthew Stafford and Ameer Abdullah, two the most important players to the team’s 2017 chances, bumped knees during an early rep.

    Concern evaporated several minutes later when both returned to the field.

    “I was on the other field, so I didn’t see it,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “I only heard about it, but I didn’t hear any ‘ahs’ or ‘oohs’ from the crowd, so I didn’t worry too much about it. I guess (Stafford) and Ameer kind of clicked knees, but (Stafford) is fine.”

    Surviving the scare wasn’t the only good news for the Lions. The team also got back the services of tight end Eric Ebron and offensive tackle Rick Wagner.

    Wagner left Thursday’s practice after suffering an undisclosed injury, but was a full participant Friday. Ebron has been out of the lineup since straining his hamstring in the team’s first camp practice late last month.

    Friday camp observations: Lions’ O-line depth an issue

    Ebron was limited to individual drills Friday and is expected to be full-go in the coming days.

    “He’ll probably be back for us next week, rolling along,” Caldwell said.

