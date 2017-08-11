Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during practice in Indianapolis on Thursday. (Photo: Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Indianapolis — It’s the kind of moment that causes an entire fan base to hold their breath — the star quarterback and starting running back colliding and both limping off the field.

That’s what happened Friday, during the Detroit Lions’ joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts, when Matthew Stafford and Ameer Abdullah, two the most important players to the team’s 2017 chances, bumped knees during an early rep.

Concern evaporated several minutes later when both returned to the field.

“I was on the other field, so I didn’t see it,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “I only heard about it, but I didn’t hear any ‘ahs’ or ‘oohs’ from the crowd, so I didn’t worry too much about it. I guess (Stafford) and Ameer kind of clicked knees, but (Stafford) is fine.”

Stafford's back out for the next set of practice reps with the first-team. Zenner in for Abdullah, but no sign of issue on sideline. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 11, 2017

Just updating an earlier tweet, Abdullah back practicing — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 11, 2017

Surviving the scare wasn’t the only good news for the Lions. The team also got back the services of tight end Eric Ebron and offensive tackle Rick Wagner.

Wagner left Thursday’s practice after suffering an undisclosed injury, but was a full participant Friday. Ebron has been out of the lineup since straining his hamstring in the team’s first camp practice late last month.

Ebron was limited to individual drills Friday and is expected to be full-go in the coming days.

“He’ll probably be back for us next week, rolling along,” Caldwell said.

