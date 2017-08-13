Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Detroit won the game, but lost a key contributor. With a month until the season starts, the team has to figure out where it's going to get its pass rush. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

16 LINKEDIN 4 COMMENTMORE

Indianapolis — It was just a small taste, a nibble really, and it left Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis wanting more. 

“It was definitely nice,” Davis said. “I didn’t play too much today, so I still have a little taste for it right now. Hopefully next week, I’ll be able to feel that and do some more.”

On the first snap against the Indianapolis Colts, Davis was in the mix, helping stop a run for a short gain. And on third-and-3, when the Colts looked to extend their initial possession by targeting tight end Jack Doyle, Davis was in tight coverage and denied the completion.

“It let me know I can do this, I can play out here,” Davis said.

He only played a handful of defensive series before taking a seat for the night, but it was a good initial impression for the man expected to start in the middle of Detroit’s defense for years to come.

And even though it was one play, it was promising seeing his ability to cover a tight end, given the defense’s struggles in that area the past few years. Last year, in a season-opening win over the Colts, tight ends caught three touchdowns against the Lions.

With his first game in the books, Davis has already turned his focus to getting better. Consistently praised for his passion for the game and his work ethic before the draft, that football character was on display minutes after the final whistle when he was thoughtfully processing his performance, even without the benefit of film, digging for nuanced ways to improve when the Lions host the Jets next week.

“Everything was going pretty good, just little, small things — different kinds of movements you do pre-snap or right at the snap of the ball,” he said. “Maybe I’m stepping off my outside foot or my inside foot, different things like that, something I can really focus on in practice to make each practice more interesting and push myself even more.”

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers

Preseason: Lions 24, Colts 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a one-handed touchdown reception under Indianapolis Colts' Quincy Wilson in the first quarter of the 24-10 Detroit victory in the exhibition game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 13, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the first
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the first series, and only series, of downs in the first quarter and then backup quarterback Jake Rudock took over.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah makes a reception,
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah makes a reception, cuts up field and loses Colts linebacker Anthony Walker in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' John Simon, with some help from teammate Anthony
Buy Photo
Colts' John Simon, with some help from teammate Anthony Walker, pulls in a ball that was intended for Lions Marvin Jones Jr. but bounced off of someone, popping it up for the Colts defense to recover in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, with wide receiver
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, with wide receiver Golden Tate, walks off the field watching the replay of his intercepted pass that bounced off a player in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Jack Doyle is brought down by Lions' Antoine
Buy Photo
Colts' Jack Doyle is brought down by Lions' Antoine Williams after a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Zach Zenner works through the Colts'
Buy Photo
Lions running back Zach Zenner works through the Colts' defense on a run in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches his 2017 team
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches his 2017 team perform in their first exhibition game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle
Buy Photo
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle on the play before Hyder was injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle
Buy Photo
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle on the play before Hyder was injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions teammates come over and tap Kerry Hyder Jr. as
Buy Photo
Lions teammates come over and tap Kerry Hyder Jr. as he is carted off the field after being injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is carted off the field after
Buy Photo
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is carted off the field after an injury in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception along the Colts' sideline in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts bobbles and
Buy Photo
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts bobbles and loses a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Dalton Crossan gets pancaked between Lions Tahir
Buy Photo
Colts' Dalton Crossan gets pancaked between Lions Tahir Whitehead and Teez Tabor in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' T.Y. McGill slams down Lions quarterback Jake
Buy Photo
Colts' T.Y. McGill slams down Lions quarterback Jake Rudock for a sack in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson works against
Buy Photo
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson works against the Colts offensive line in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Alex Carter goes skyward, trying to intercept
Buy Photo
Lions safety Alex Carter goes skyward, trying to intercept a out-of-the-endzone throw by the Colts but just misses in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts can't hang onto
Buy Photo
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts can't hang onto a reception with Colts' Anthony Walker defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket and runs for a first down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket and runs for a first down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley heads up field
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley heads up field with Colts' Sean Spence defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Dwayne Washington evades a few defensemen
Buy Photo
Lions running back Dwayne Washington evades a few defensemen heading up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in his second of two touchdowns, this one in front of Colts' Tevin Mitchel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Cole
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Cole Wick celebrate Golladay's second of two touchdowns, this one in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Alex Barrett and Paul Worrilow slam Colts quarterback
Buy Photo
Lions Alex Barrett and Paul Worrilow slam Colts quarterback Phillip Walker for a sack in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws in the second
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with punter Kasey Redfern
Buy Photo
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with punter Kasey Redfern holding, launches a field goal through the uprights for an extra point in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew slaps Colts wide receiver
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew slaps Colts wide receiver Bug Howards arm, forcing the incompletion in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws to rookie running
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws to rookie running back Matt Asiata, who already has his foot out of bounds before pulling it in so the reception is ruled incomplete in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts safety Lee Hightower has an Lions quarterback
Buy Photo
Colts safety Lee Hightower has an Lions quarterback Jake Rudock interception in his hands but loses it as he hits the ground in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Dwayne Washington keeps his eyes
Buy Photo
Lions running back Dwayne Washington keeps his eyes up field on a run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor rushes against Colts'
Buy Photo
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor rushes against Colts' Zach Banner, getting around him and bringing down the running back in the backfield in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor brings down Colts
Buy Photo
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor brings down Colts running back George Winn in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Pat O'Connor works against the Colts offensive
Buy Photo
Lions' Pat O'Connor works against the Colts offensive line in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Blake Muir goes up against Lions defensive tackle
Buy Photo
Colts' Blake Muir goes up against Lions defensive tackle Bruce Gaston in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws over the
Buy Photo
Lions rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws over the Colts defense in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector makes the
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector makes the reception, throws off Colts Lee Hightower and Malik Hooker, as well as Deiontrez Mount, and dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away
Buy Photo
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away from Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector, after shaking off two other defenders but Rector goes low and then dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away
Buy Photo
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away from Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector, after shaking off two other defenders but Rector goes low and then dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector shakes off
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector shakes off three Colts defenders and dives into the end zone for a touchdown, which was reviewed and held, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate races off the field
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate races off the field after a 24-10 exhibition victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Lions wide
Buy Photo
Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. shake hands on the field after the Lions' victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts warm up under
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts warm up under the open sky for the first preseason game of the year at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the roof open, in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 13, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs laps around
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs laps around the field, warming up before the first preseason game in Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr warms up before
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown and wide
Buy Photo
Former Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown and wide receiver Herman Moore, both with Fox Detroit, watch over warm-ups before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock warms up before the game
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock warms up before the game that he will most likely see plenty of time under center.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up bringing in a reception before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Outside the usual routine, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano
Buy Photo
Outside the usual routine, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano and Lions coach Jim Caldwell watch over as Lucas Oil Stadium personnel work on removing the painted 'Play Football' logo from the field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Noah Lent and father Michael Lent of Brooklyn, Michigan
Buy Photo
Noah Lent and father Michael Lent of Brooklyn, Michigan get a signature from former Lions, now a Fox analyst, linebacker Chris Spielman before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A beautiful day in Indianapolis sees the roof open
Buy Photo
A beautiful day in Indianapolis sees the roof open at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    16 LINKEDIN 4 COMMENTMORE