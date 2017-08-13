Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Detroit won the game, but lost a key contributor. With a month until the season starts, the team has to figure out where it's going to get its pass rush. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. shakes hands on the field after the Lions’ 24-10 exhibition victory Sunday in Indianapolis. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Indianapolis — It’s certainly not the type of play you want to end your day, especially when you’ve only been granted a finite amount of snaps, but Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones isn’t sweating the turnover that came on his fourth and final snap of the team’s preseason opener.

With the Lions’ first-team offense on the move during the opening possession against the Colts, quarterback Matthew Stafford looked Jones’ direction and fired a quick pass to the receiver slanting across the middle. But two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis made the read and delivered stiff hit to Jones just as the ball reached the receiver in the hands.

“It was kind of a bang-bang play and the ball popped up,” Jones said. “It was simultaneous. It was a good break by him.”

The deflection floated into the arms of Colts defensive end John Simon, ending the drive, as well as Stafford and Jones’ day as several offensive starters headed to the bench in favor of younger backups.

Jones would have loved to keep playing, but only because the competitive juices were flowing, not because he was eager to make up for the turnover. But the veteran receiver was understanding about his limited playing time.

“It’s part of the process,” Jones said. “It’s the preseason and the young guys have to get a lot of looks. Some of these young guys are going to help us win football games.”

Jones, who signed with the Lions last season, had 55 catches for a career-high 930 yards. He was pacing the NFL in receiving yardage through the first quarter of the season, but faded down the stretch. He also had some issues with dropped passes for the first time in his career.

He insists he hasn’t let the sluggish finish carry into the start of this new campaign. He’s looked recharged during training camp. On Friday, he opened a joint practice with the Colts by blowing past Davis for a long touchdown on a deep ball from Stafford.

“I’m just focused on this season and being the best me this season,” he said. “There’s no lingering anything from last season.”

Lions’ inactives

The following players didn't participate in the preseason opener: Guard T.J. Lang, defensive ends Armonty Bryant and Cornelius Washington, offensive tackles Cyrus Kouandjio and Cornelius Lucas, linebacker Nick Bellore, running back Mike James, defensive tackles Haloti Ngata and Jordan Hill, running back Theo Riddick, safety Don Carey, safety Tavon Wilson, and tight ends Eric Ebron and Tim Wright.

