Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Detroit won the game, but lost a key contributor. With a month until the season starts, the team has to figure out where it's going to get its pass rush. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

25 LINKEDIN 24 COMMENTMORE

Indianapolis — Here’s a quick look at who is trending up and who is trending down after the Detroit Lions’ 24-10 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts.

STOCK UP: A’Shawn Robinson

The second-year defensive tackle was a menace during his first-half playing time, batting down two throws and bullying a Colts lineman into the backfield on a third down, forcing the quarterback to pull the ball down and scramble, resulting in a sack.

Robinson showed a knack for knocking the ball down at the line of scrimmage last season, getting his hands on seven. If he can continue this trend and combine it with more consistent backfield penetration, he could be dominant.

STOCK DOWN: Michael Roberts

Roberts’ inexplicable issues with ball security spilled into the preseason opener as the rookie tight end dropped a short pass and had the ball knocked free twice after catches, although neither was ruled a fumble. The one stripped from his grip in the middle of the field was overturned when it was ruled his forward momentum had been stopped. Later, a helmet popped the ball free just as he stepped out of bounds.

Those don’t show up on the stat sheet, but it’s playing with fire.

TREADING WATER: Jamal Agnew

Agnew’s clearest path to contributing as a rookie will be in the return game, but the Colts kickers didn’t do him any favors on Sunday. The early punts and kickoffs were either short or high enough they required a fair catch. Agnew lost his most returnable punt in the sun, letting it bounce once before picking it up and bringing it back seven yards.

Golladay stars, Hyder injured in Lions’ preseason romp

STOCK UP: Kenny Golladay

Golladay had generated plenty of hype coming into the contest and made good on expectations, carrying his practice performance to his first game action. He finished with three catches, all against tight coverage, for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Obviously, the sample size remains small, but it continues to look like general manager Bob Quinn struck gold with the third-round pick.

STOCK DOWN: Matt Asiata

The veteran running back did little with his limited touches, showing minimal explosion or elusiveness as he gained six yards on five carries. He also showed poor field awareness, stepping out of bounds to negate a catch that would have given the Lions first-and-goal at the 2-yard line.

Preseason: Lions 24, Colts 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a one-handed touchdown reception under Indianapolis Colts' Quincy Wilson in the first quarter of the 24-10 Detroit victory in the exhibition game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 13, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the first
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the first series, and only series, of downs in the first quarter and then backup quarterback Jake Rudock took over.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah makes a reception,
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah makes a reception, cuts up field and loses Colts linebacker Anthony Walker in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' John Simon, with some help from teammate Anthony
Buy Photo
Colts' John Simon, with some help from teammate Anthony Walker, pulls in a ball that was intended for Lions Marvin Jones Jr. but bounced off of someone, popping it up for the Colts defense to recover in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, with wide receiver
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, with wide receiver Golden Tate, walks off the field watching the replay of his intercepted pass that bounced off a player in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Jack Doyle is brought down by Lions' Antoine
Buy Photo
Colts' Jack Doyle is brought down by Lions' Antoine Williams after a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Zach Zenner works through the Colts'
Buy Photo
Lions running back Zach Zenner works through the Colts' defense on a run in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches his 2017 team
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches his 2017 team perform in their first exhibition game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle
Buy Photo
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle on the play before Hyder was injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle
Buy Photo
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle on the play before Hyder was injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions teammates come over and tap Kerry Hyder Jr. as
Buy Photo
Lions teammates come over and tap Kerry Hyder Jr. as he is carted off the field after being injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is carted off the field after
Buy Photo
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is carted off the field after an injury in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception along the Colts' sideline in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts bobbles and
Buy Photo
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts bobbles and loses a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Dalton Crossan gets pancaked between Lions Tahir
Buy Photo
Colts' Dalton Crossan gets pancaked between Lions Tahir Whitehead and Teez Tabor in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' T.Y. McGill slams down Lions quarterback Jake
Buy Photo
Colts' T.Y. McGill slams down Lions quarterback Jake Rudock for a sack in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson works against
Buy Photo
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson works against the Colts offensive line in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Alex Carter goes skyward, trying to intercept
Buy Photo
Lions safety Alex Carter goes skyward, trying to intercept a out-of-the-endzone throw by the Colts but just misses in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts can't hang onto
Buy Photo
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts can't hang onto a reception with Colts' Anthony Walker defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket and runs for a first down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket and runs for a first down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley heads up field
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley heads up field with Colts' Sean Spence defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Dwayne Washington evades a few defensemen
Buy Photo
Lions running back Dwayne Washington evades a few defensemen heading up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in his second of two touchdowns, this one in front of Colts' Tevin Mitchel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Cole
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Cole Wick celebrate Golladay's second of two touchdowns, this one in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Alex Barrett and Paul Worrilow slam Colts quarterback
Buy Photo
Lions Alex Barrett and Paul Worrilow slam Colts quarterback Phillip Walker for a sack in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws in the second
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with punter Kasey Redfern
Buy Photo
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with punter Kasey Redfern holding, launches a field goal through the uprights for an extra point in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew slaps Colts wide receiver
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew slaps Colts wide receiver Bug Howards arm, forcing the incompletion in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws to rookie running
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws to rookie running back Matt Asiata, who already has his foot out of bounds before pulling it in so the reception is ruled incomplete in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts safety Lee Hightower has an Lions quarterback
Buy Photo
Colts safety Lee Hightower has an Lions quarterback Jake Rudock interception in his hands but loses it as he hits the ground in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Dwayne Washington keeps his eyes
Buy Photo
Lions running back Dwayne Washington keeps his eyes up field on a run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor rushes against Colts'
Buy Photo
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor rushes against Colts' Zach Banner, getting around him and bringing down the running back in the backfield in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor brings down Colts
Buy Photo
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor brings down Colts running back George Winn in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Pat O'Connor works against the Colts offensive
Buy Photo
Lions' Pat O'Connor works against the Colts offensive line in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Blake Muir goes up against Lions defensive tackle
Buy Photo
Colts' Blake Muir goes up against Lions defensive tackle Bruce Gaston in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws over the
Buy Photo
Lions rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws over the Colts defense in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector makes the
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector makes the reception, throws off Colts Lee Hightower and Malik Hooker, as well as Deiontrez Mount, and dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away
Buy Photo
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away from Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector, after shaking off two other defenders but Rector goes low and then dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away
Buy Photo
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away from Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector, after shaking off two other defenders but Rector goes low and then dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector shakes off
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector shakes off three Colts defenders and dives into the end zone for a touchdown, which was reviewed and held, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate races off the field
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate races off the field after a 24-10 exhibition victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Lions wide
Buy Photo
Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. shake hands on the field after the Lions' victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts warm up under
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts warm up under the open sky for the first preseason game of the year at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the roof open, in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 13, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs laps around
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs laps around the field, warming up before the first preseason game in Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr warms up before
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown and wide
Buy Photo
Former Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown and wide receiver Herman Moore, both with Fox Detroit, watch over warm-ups before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock warms up before the game
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock warms up before the game that he will most likely see plenty of time under center.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up bringing in a reception before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Outside the usual routine, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano
Buy Photo
Outside the usual routine, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano and Lions coach Jim Caldwell watch over as Lucas Oil Stadium personnel work on removing the painted 'Play Football' logo from the field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Noah Lent and father Michael Lent of Brooklyn, Michigan
Buy Photo
Noah Lent and father Michael Lent of Brooklyn, Michigan get a signature from former Lions, now a Fox analyst, linebacker Chris Spielman before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A beautiful day in Indianapolis sees the roof open
Buy Photo
A beautiful day in Indianapolis sees the roof open at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    TREADING WATER: Zach Zenner

    Zenner started off his day with a bang, taking advantage of a well-blocked edge and getting around the corner for a 19-yard gain. But after that, he mustered only seven yards on five carries and three yards on his lone reception. He also found himself out of place on a blitz, leading to quarterback Jake Rudock getting dropped for a sack on a third-down play.

    STOCK UP: Anthony Zettel

    Working with the first-team defense, Zettel’s improved practice performance carried over to the preseason opener. He blasted by the Colts right tackle and combined with linebacker Tahir Whitehead on a tackle for loss and also had a couple quarterback pressures. With Kerry Hyder going down with an injury, the Lions need Zettel’s emergence to be real.

    STOCK DOWN: Jared Abbrederis

    In the thick of a battle for a roster spot, the veteran didn’t help his case against the Colts, dropping one, arguably two passes. He did catch two others, including a 17-yard gain, but his competition for a job — TJ Jones, Jace Billingsley and Keshawn Martin — all looked better with their opportunities.

    STOCK UP: Alex Barrett and Jeremiah Valoaga

    Zettel can’t be the only defensive end that steps up with the growing list of injuries at the position. The two undrafted rookies made strong first impressions, combining for 12 tackles and each recording a sack.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    25 LINKEDIN 24 COMMENTMORE