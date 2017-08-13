Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Detroit won the game, but lost a key contributor. With a month until the season starts, the team has to figure out where it's going to get its pass rush. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Buy Photo Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson works against the Colts offensive line in the second quarter Sunday in Indianapolis. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Indianapolis — Here’s a quick look at who is trending up and who is trending down after the Detroit Lions’ 24-10 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts.

STOCK UP: A’Shawn Robinson

The second-year defensive tackle was a menace during his first-half playing time, batting down two throws and bullying a Colts lineman into the backfield on a third down, forcing the quarterback to pull the ball down and scramble, resulting in a sack.

Robinson showed a knack for knocking the ball down at the line of scrimmage last season, getting his hands on seven. If he can continue this trend and combine it with more consistent backfield penetration, he could be dominant.

STOCK DOWN: Michael Roberts

Roberts’ inexplicable issues with ball security spilled into the preseason opener as the rookie tight end dropped a short pass and had the ball knocked free twice after catches, although neither was ruled a fumble. The one stripped from his grip in the middle of the field was overturned when it was ruled his forward momentum had been stopped. Later, a helmet popped the ball free just as he stepped out of bounds.

Those don’t show up on the stat sheet, but it’s playing with fire.

TREADING WATER: Jamal Agnew

Agnew’s clearest path to contributing as a rookie will be in the return game, but the Colts kickers didn’t do him any favors on Sunday. The early punts and kickoffs were either short or high enough they required a fair catch. Agnew lost his most returnable punt in the sun, letting it bounce once before picking it up and bringing it back seven yards.

STOCK UP: Kenny Golladay

Golladay had generated plenty of hype coming into the contest and made good on expectations, carrying his practice performance to his first game action. He finished with three catches, all against tight coverage, for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Obviously, the sample size remains small, but it continues to look like general manager Bob Quinn struck gold with the third-round pick.

STOCK DOWN: Matt Asiata

The veteran running back did little with his limited touches, showing minimal explosion or elusiveness as he gained six yards on five carries. He also showed poor field awareness, stepping out of bounds to negate a catch that would have given the Lions first-and-goal at the 2-yard line.

TREADING WATER: Zach Zenner

Zenner started off his day with a bang, taking advantage of a well-blocked edge and getting around the corner for a 19-yard gain. But after that, he mustered only seven yards on five carries and three yards on his lone reception. He also found himself out of place on a blitz, leading to quarterback Jake Rudock getting dropped for a sack on a third-down play.

STOCK UP: Anthony Zettel

Working with the first-team defense, Zettel’s improved practice performance carried over to the preseason opener. He blasted by the Colts right tackle and combined with linebacker Tahir Whitehead on a tackle for loss and also had a couple quarterback pressures. With Kerry Hyder going down with an injury, the Lions need Zettel’s emergence to be real.

STOCK DOWN: Jared Abbrederis

In the thick of a battle for a roster spot, the veteran didn’t help his case against the Colts, dropping one, arguably two passes. He did catch two others, including a 17-yard gain, but his competition for a job — TJ Jones, Jace Billingsley and Keshawn Martin — all looked better with their opportunities.

STOCK UP: Alex Barrett and Jeremiah Valoaga

Zettel can’t be the only defensive end that steps up with the growing list of injuries at the position. The two undrafted rookies made strong first impressions, combining for 12 tackles and each recording a sack.

