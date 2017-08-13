The Detroit Lions kick off their preseason schedule Sunday with a 1:30 p.m. game against the Indianapolis Colts. Follow all of the action here with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
DETROIT LIONS VS. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
What: First preseason game for both teams.
When: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.
TV / radio: Fox 2, NFL Network / WJR 760.
MORE COVERAGE
The latest look at Lions’ position battles
Lions’ Kenny Golladay coping with rookie ‘hiccups’
Matthew Stafford, Ameer Abdullah give Lions brief scare
Camp observations: Lions’ O-line depth an issue
Darius Slay wants to be ‘turnover machine’ on Lions ‘D’
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs