Lions vs. Colts
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts players warm up
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts players warm up for the first preseason game of 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the top down, in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 13, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs laps around
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs laps around the field, warming up before the first preseason game in Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up,
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up, bringing in a reception, before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lucas Oil Stadium personnel remove the painted 'Play
Buy Photo
Lucas Oil Stadium personnel remove the painted 'Play Football' logo on the field as players warm up.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Outside the usual routine, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano
Buy Photo
Outside the usual routine, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano and Lions coach Jim Caldwell watch over as Lucas Oil Stadium personnel work on removing the painted 'Play Football' logo from the field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A beautiful day in Indianapolis sees the roof open
Buy Photo
A beautiful day in Indianapolis sees the roof open at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock warms up before the game
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock warms up before the game that he will most likely see plenty of time under center.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr warms up before
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown and wide
Buy Photo
Former Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown and wide receiver Herman Moore, both with Fox Detroit, watch over warmups before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Detroit Lions kick off their preseason schedule Sunday with a 1:30 p.m. game against the Indianapolis Colts. Follow all of the action here with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

    DETROIT LIONS VS. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

    What: First preseason game for both teams.

    When: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

    Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

    TV / radio: Fox 2, NFL Network / WJR 760.

    MORE COVERAGE

    The latest look at Lions’ position battles

    Lions’ Kenny Golladay coping with rookie ‘hiccups’

    Matthew Stafford, Ameer Abdullah give Lions brief scare

    Camp observations: Lions’ O-line depth an issue

    Darius Slay wants to be ‘turnover machine’ on Lions ‘D’

    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE