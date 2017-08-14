Preseason: Lions 24, Colts 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a one-handed touchdown reception under Indianapolis Colts' Quincy Wilson in the first quarter of the 24-10 Detroit victory in the exhibition game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 13, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the first
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the first series, and only series, of downs in the first quarter and then backup quarterback Jake Rudock took over.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah makes a reception,
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah makes a reception, cuts up field and loses Colts linebacker Anthony Walker in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' John Simon, with some help from teammate Anthony
Buy Photo
Colts' John Simon, with some help from teammate Anthony Walker, pulls in a ball that was intended for Lions Marvin Jones Jr. but bounced off of someone, popping it up for the Colts defense to recover in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, with wide receiver
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, with wide receiver Golden Tate, walks off the field watching the replay of his intercepted pass that bounced off a player in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Jack Doyle is brought down by Lions' Antoine
Buy Photo
Colts' Jack Doyle is brought down by Lions' Antoine Williams after a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Zach Zenner works through the Colts'
Buy Photo
Lions running back Zach Zenner works through the Colts' defense on a run in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches his 2017 team
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches his 2017 team perform in their first exhibition game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle
Buy Photo
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle on the play before Hyder was injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle
Buy Photo
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is mugged by Colts' Jack Doyle on the play before Hyder was injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions teammates come over and tap Kerry Hyder Jr. as
Buy Photo
Lions teammates come over and tap Kerry Hyder Jr. as he is carted off the field after being injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is carted off the field after
Buy Photo
Lions' Kerry Hyder Jr. is carted off the field after an injury in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a reception along the Colts' sideline in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts bobbles and
Buy Photo
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts bobbles and loses a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Dalton Crossan gets pancaked between Lions Tahir
Buy Photo
Colts' Dalton Crossan gets pancaked between Lions Tahir Whitehead and Teez Tabor in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' T.Y. McGill slams down Lions quarterback Jake
Buy Photo
Colts' T.Y. McGill slams down Lions quarterback Jake Rudock for a sack in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson works against
Buy Photo
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson works against the Colts offensive line in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Alex Carter goes skyward, trying to intercept
Buy Photo
Lions safety Alex Carter goes skyward, trying to intercept a out-of-the-endzone throw by the Colts but just misses in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts can't hang onto
Buy Photo
Lions rookie tight end Michael Roberts can't hang onto a reception with Colts' Anthony Walker defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket and runs for a first down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock breaks out of the pocket and runs for a first down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley heads up field
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Jace Billingsley heads up field with Colts' Sean Spence defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Dwayne Washington evades a few defensemen
Buy Photo
Lions running back Dwayne Washington evades a few defensemen heading up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in his second of two touchdowns, this one in front of Colts' Tevin Mitchel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Cole
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Cole Wick celebrate Golladay's second of two touchdowns, this one in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Alex Barrett and Paul Worrilow slam Colts quarterback
Buy Photo
Lions Alex Barrett and Paul Worrilow slam Colts quarterback Phillip Walker for a sack in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws in the second
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with punter Kasey Redfern
Buy Photo
Lions kicker Matt Prater, with punter Kasey Redfern holding, launches a field goal through the uprights for an extra point in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew slaps Colts wide receiver
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew slaps Colts wide receiver Bug Howards arm, forcing the incompletion in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws to rookie running
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws to rookie running back Matt Asiata, who already has his foot out of bounds before pulling it in so the reception is ruled incomplete in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts safety Lee Hightower has an Lions quarterback
Buy Photo
Colts safety Lee Hightower has an Lions quarterback Jake Rudock interception in his hands but loses it as he hits the ground in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Dwayne Washington keeps his eyes
Buy Photo
Lions running back Dwayne Washington keeps his eyes up field on a run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor rushes against Colts'
Buy Photo
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor rushes against Colts' Zach Banner, getting around him and bringing down the running back in the backfield in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor brings down Colts
Buy Photo
Lions defensive end Pat O'Connor brings down Colts running back George Winn in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Pat O'Connor works against the Colts offensive
Buy Photo
Lions' Pat O'Connor works against the Colts offensive line in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Blake Muir goes up against Lions defensive tackle
Buy Photo
Colts' Blake Muir goes up against Lions defensive tackle Bruce Gaston in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws over the
Buy Photo
Lions rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya throws over the Colts defense in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector makes the
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector makes the reception, throws off Colts Lee Hightower and Malik Hooker, as well as Deiontrez Mount, and dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away
Buy Photo
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away from Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector, after shaking off two other defenders but Rector goes low and then dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away
Buy Photo
Colts' Deiontrez Mount looks to hammer the ball away from Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector, after shaking off two other defenders but Rector goes low and then dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector shakes off
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector shakes off three Colts defenders and dives into the end zone for a touchdown, which was reviewed and held, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate races off the field
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate races off the field after a 24-10 exhibition victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Lions wide
Buy Photo
Colts injured quarterback Andrew Luck and Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. shake hands on the field after the Lions' victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts warm up under
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts warm up under the open sky for the first preseason game of the year at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the roof open, in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 13, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs laps around
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs laps around the field, warming up before the first preseason game in Indianapolis.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr warms up before
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown and wide
Buy Photo
Former Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown and wide receiver Herman Moore, both with Fox Detroit, watch over warm-ups before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock warms up before the game
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock warms up before the game that he will most likely see plenty of time under center.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up
Buy Photo
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up bringing in a reception before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Outside the usual routine, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano
Buy Photo
Outside the usual routine, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano and Lions coach Jim Caldwell watch over as Lucas Oil Stadium personnel work on removing the painted 'Play Football' logo from the field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Noah Lent and father Michael Lent of Brooklyn, Michigan
Buy Photo
Noah Lent and father Michael Lent of Brooklyn, Michigan get a signature from former Lions, now a Fox analyst, linebacker Chris Spielman before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A beautiful day in Indianapolis sees the roof open
Buy Photo
A beautiful day in Indianapolis sees the roof open at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    6 LINKEDIN 13 COMMENTMORE

    Allen Park — With more than half of training camp completed, and the first preseason game in the books, the Detroit Lions are still a long way from sorting out the team’s roster. Still, a pecking order is starting to take shape at the bottom of the roster.

    Here is our initial projection for how the roster will shake out. There’s only one cut day this year. Teams must get down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Sept 2.

    QUARTERBACKS (2)

    ■ In: Matthew Stafford, Jake Rudock

    ■ Out: Brad Kaaya

    ■ Thoughts: Kaaya was sharp in the preseason opener, looking much better than he has during training camp practices. Still, the Lions can’t afford the luxury of carrying a third quarterback on the roster with some of the team’s needs at other spots, particularly on defense. They should be able to slide him through waivers and add him to the practice squad, like they did with Rudock last season.

    RUNNING BACKS (4)

    ■ In: Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner, Dwayne Washington

    ■ Out: Matt Asiata, Mike James, Tion Green

    ■ Thoughts: The sample size was beyond small, but in his limited touches against the Colts, Washington showed significantly better patience and feel than he did as a rookie. He did a solid job in pass protection, as well, but will need to clean up his drop issues on the practice field to secure the spot.

    The Lions need their third and fourth backs able to contribute if Abdullah or Riddick go down. Asiata can do a little bit of everything, but as a ball carrier, he simply isn’t dynamic. That was on full display against the Colts, with six rushing yards on five carries.

    WIDE RECEIVERS (5)

    ■ In: Marvin Jones, Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay, TJ Jones, Jace Billingsley

    ■ Out: Jared Abbrederis, Keshawn Martin, Michael Rector, Dontez Ford, Dez Stewart, Noel Thomas

    ■ Thoughts: TJ Jones’ usage against the Colts — getting quickly removed from the lineup after a sizable gain — is a good indicator of where he currently stands. He’s drawn praise all camp and made good on the team’s challenge to add weight after he was cut last season.

    I have Billingsley as the fifth receiver today, but that can quickly change. Abbrederis had a big play and a drop in Indianapolis, but he’s still in the mix. And it’s tough to rule out Martin, who is still further down the depth chart, but making the most of the opportunities he’s seeing.

    TIGHT ENDS (4)

    ■ In: Eric Ebron, Darren Fells, Michael Roberts, Cole Wick

    ■ Out: Tim Wright, Robert Tonyan, Khari Lee

    ■ Thoughts: If Roberts were performing more consistently, as both a pass-catcher and blocker, I might lean toward the Lions keeping three at the position. Wick gives you something on special teams and is an improved blocker, despite some gaffes against the Colts.

    Wright and Lee are different types of tight ends, but both have been mixed in with the first-team offense during camp and under consideration, along with Wick. Tonyan is a good route runner and has reliable hands. He seems like a perfect fit for the practice squad as he continues to develop at his new position.

    OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

    ■ In: Greg Robinson, Graham Glasgow, Travis Swanson, T.J. Lang, Rick Wagner, Laken Tomlinson, Joe Dahl, Cyrus Kouandjio, Cornelius Lucas

    ■ Out: Leo Koloamatangi, Brandon Thomas, Matt Rotheram, Storm Norton, Nick Becton

    ■ Thoughts: Before suffering an injury, Lucas was off to a good start in camp, looking sharp while primarily playing right tackle. If Corey Robinson returns from injury, it could shake up the roster dynamic at that spot, but there’s been no indication that’s imminent.

    Joe Dahl and Laken Tomlinson haven’t done anything to deserve to be locks, but they have a longer leash because of their ceilings and their contracts. Dahl also offers versatility, which has value when the injury bug bites harder than expected.

    Koloamatangi could certainly sneak on to the roster. He’s cooled a bit since his strong start, but the Lions coaches really like him and keeping him on board allows him to be developed as a potential Swanson replacement in 2018.

    ■ Injured: Taylor Decker, Corey Robinson

    DEFENSIVE LINE (10)

    In: Ziggy Ansah, Cornelius Washington, Anthony Zettel, Haloti Ngata, A’Shawn Robinson, Akeem Spence, Jordan Hill, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Jeremiah Valoaga, Alex Barrett

    Out: Ego Ferguson, Bruce Gaston, Pat O’Connor

    Suspended: Armonty Bryant, Khyri Thornton

    Injured: Kerry Hyder

    ■ Thoughts: The last few spots on this group is the most fluid situation on the roster. Ansah, Washington, Zettel, Ngata, Robinson and Spence are locks. That’s three ends and three tackles, and the team could conceivably carry up to 10 total linemen. That seems like a stronger possibility after Kerry Hyder and flex option Brandon Copeland were lost to season-ending injuries in the preseason opener

    LINEBACKERS (5)

    ■ In: Jarrad Davis, Tahir Whitehead, Antwione Williams, Paul Worrilow, Jalen Reeves-Maybin

    ■ Out: Thurston Armbrister, Nick Bellore

    ■ Injured: Brandon Copeland

    ■ Thoughts: Williams was trending toward winning the starting strong-side job, even before Copeland went down. Depending on how confident the Lions are at that spot, they could find a way to keep Longa, a practice squader from last year. Worrilow’s experience and versatility will be good to have on the roster, and he’s also a quality special teamer

    CORNERBACKS (7)

    ■ In: Darius Slay, Nevin Lawson, Quandre Diggs, D.J. Hayden, Teez Tabor, Johnson Bademosi, Jamal Agnew

    ■ Out: Adairius Barnes, Tramain Jacobs, Josh Thornton

    ■ Thoughts: Seven cornerbacks? Yeah, it’s a lot. Too many, really, but special teams are a big factor here. Bademosi and Agnew might not contribute much on defense in 2017, but both have the potential to be top special teams performers — Bademosi as a cover guy and Agnew returning punts.

    Hayden is trending toward being a top backup, both on the outside and in the slot, while Tabor can be developed for a bigger role next season, while sporadically being worked into a series here and there this year.

    SAFETIES (4)

    ■ In: Glover Quin, Tavon Wilson, Miles Killebrew, Don Carey

    ■ Out: Charles Washington, Rolan Milligan, Alex Carter

    ■ Thoughts: The top three — Quinn, Wilson and Killebrew — are locks and it’s difficult to imagine the Lions suddenly moving on from Carey, a four-phase special teams standout. Washington is a tough cut, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Lions find a way to keep him. They like his versatility and ability to get after it on kick coverage.

    SPECIALISTS (3)

    In: Matt Prater, Sam Martin, Don Muhlbach

    ■ Out: Kasey Redfern

    ■ Thoughts: We still haven’t seen any indication Sam Martin is close to returning, but it’s obviously his job once he does. Redfern has been a pleasant surprise as a fill-in and is setting himself up for a job somewhere in this league.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    6 LINKEDIN 13 COMMENTMORE