Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson works against the Colts offensive line in the second quarter.

Allen Park — When the Detroit Lions drafted A’Shawn Robinson in the second round last year, most saw the selection as a value pick, but there were understandable questions about the defensive tackle’s scheme fit.

No one is asking those questions anymore.

After an impressive rookie season, which saw Robinson go from a rotational piece to a starter the final four games, he’s on track to have an even bigger impact his sophomore campaign. He flashed his massive potential in the preseason opener, despite playing just 17 snaps.

“You know, it is kind of hard to believe with a guy that big, that strong, that he’s stronger,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “He had a pretty solid game the other day and did some of the things he’s accustomed to doing. He put pressure on the quarterback by knocking his guy back into the pocket.”

During the second series of the game, Robinson batted down a pass on second down — a skill he exhibited a knack for as a rookie — and bullied guard Jack Mewhort on third down, driving the Colts offensive lineman deep into the pocket and forcing the quarterback to tuck the ball and scramble, resulting in a sack for teammate Alex Barrett.

Robinson is making it look easy, but the transition to Detroit’s scheme — which centers around an aggressive, attacking front — from the read-and-react style he played at Alabama didn’t come easy. Thankfully, he had Haloti Ngata, a veteran with an impressive resume, willing to help bring him along.

“He’s been very important,” Robinson said. “Working with him, him helping me with my technique, getting off the ball and stuff, making sure my pad level is down and everything, it’s been really cool.”

Ngata, one of the best interior lineman of this era, had made a similar schematic switch during his career. And after a year mentoring Robinson, Ngata could see the results entering the youngster’s second season.

“A lot of it I think is just confidence,” Ngata said. “A’Shawn, coming out here, his offseason was great. You can see his confidence is there.”

The ceiling for Robinson is tantalizing. He’s only 22 years old and is likely only scratching the surface on his abilities. That should be a scary thought for opposing offenses.

“All my game is the next step, honestly,” Robinson said. “(I’m) working on getting better in the run, and of course getting after the quarterback play in and play out. It’s getting off those blocks, making those plays.”