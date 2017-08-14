Tackle Greg Robinson (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Greg Robinson is starting to settle down and settle in with the Detroit Lions.

Acquired mid-June, in a trade with the Rams, Robinson missed the customary acclimation period that OTAs and mandatory minicamp provides NFL players, instead getting a baptism by fire by splitting first-team reps at left tackle the first week of training camp.

Adjusting to a new playbook, a new blocking scheme and a new technique has been understandably difficult. Robinson seemed to flounder early and admitted some early frustrations with understanding offensive line coach Ron Prince’s methods.

But a week later, Robinson appears far more ready to serve as the stopgap replacement for the injured Taylor Decker.

Robinson more than held his own against the Colts in the preseason opener, playing the entire first half and allowing just one pass-rush pressure in 25 snaps protecting the quarterback.

“Yeah, he was solid,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “In terms of first outing within the system, against another team, I thought he did some good things. But he’s still got a ways to go.”

The performance was a good building block, but Robinson has learned the Prince and Caldwell’s standards are much higher.

“Coach grades kind of tough, and it wasn’t as expected,” Robinson said. “I knew I had a lot I had a lot to clean up, but I played hard, I felt like when opportunities presented themselves, I took advantage of them, and that’s the thing that really counts. … just (have to) build from that, and I feel confident I can do that.”

