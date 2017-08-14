Buy Photo Lions teammates come over and tap Kerry Hyder Jr. as he is carted off the field after being injured in the first quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Allen Park — Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell held off on announcing defensive end Kerry Hyder is out for the year, despite an NFL Network report surfacing Monday afternoon that initial fears of a torn Achilles tendon were confirmed after medical evaluation.

Caldwell said the organization would likely announce something on Hyder’s status in the next 48 hours.

Hyder posted a message on Instagram, expressing appreciation for the support he received after suffering the injury against the Colts Sunday afternoon.

“There is no quit in my body!” Hyder wrote. “I truly believe God has a plan for me and I will be back better than ever. I am blessed beyond measure and I know this is not setback. It is an opportunity for me to show my strength that God has put in me. All things are possible through him. Thank you to all the friends and family for support. To lions nation, I promise I will be back better than ever. Thank you all !!”

Representatives for Hyder did not return a request for comment.