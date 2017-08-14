Buy Photo Brandon Copeland (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have reportedly lost a second player for the season. The NFL Network is reporting Brandon Copeland suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s preseason game against the Colts.

He had been in the mix to start at strong side linebacker and also provided much-needed depth at defensive tackle. He was injured making a tackle in the fourth quarter of the game against the Colts, when a teammate and the ball carrier both fell on top of him.

Copeland, 26, was entering his third season with the Lions. An undrafted free agent out of Penn, he caught the team’s attention with an impressive performance at the inaugural veteran combine, held during the offseason in 2015.

Since joining the Lions, he’s appeared in all 32 games, serving an important function on multiple special teams units. His 305 special team snaps in 2016 were a team-high.

The Lions also lost defensive end Kerry Hyder in the game to an Achilles tendon injury.

