Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. is carted off the field after an Achilles tendon injury in the first quarter Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Kerry Hyder’s season could be over before it starts, but the Detroit Lions’ defensive end is vowing to come back “better than ever” from an Achilles tendon injury.

He has the support of one of the greatest to play in the NBA.

Hyder, who posted on Instagram on Monday his appreciation for the support, and his dedication to returning to the football field, also tweeted that he’ll need to “channel my inner (Kobe Bryant) for this one.”

Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend who retired after the 2105-16 season following a 20-year surefire Hall-of-Fame career, quoted Hyder’s tweet with a golden arm emoji flexed, showing strength, and two hands in the air.

Bryant’s tweet drew Hyder’s appreciation, and some playful envy from Lions teammate Darius Slay.

“I’m jealous wht I’m the biggest Kobe fan,” the cornerback tweeted, along with a crying emoji. “I got my game jersey (signed) by him anyway.”

I'm jealous wth I'm the biggest Kobe fan😭 I got my game jersey sign by him anyway https://t.co/xtuBcLRRpc — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) August 15, 2017

Hyder was injured in Sunday’s 24-10 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts, when he went down in the first quarter and had to be carted off the field. Lions coach Jim Caldwell said after the game that “it doesn’t look good.”

The Lions have held off, for now, in saying Hyder will miss the rest of the season, despite an NFL Network report that the Achilles tendon was torn.

Hyder, who went undrafted in 2014 out of Texas Tech, led the Lions last season with eight sacks in 16 games.