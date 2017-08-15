The Lions issued a statement to Fox 2 regarding the use of what appears to be a hybrid of their logo: "We detest and disavow any use or implied use of the Detroit Lions logo or any of our marks in association with the event this past Saturday in Charlottesville. We value diversity as it represents the strong fabric of our team, the City of Detroit, the NFL, the game of football, our fans and our country." (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

The Red Wings aren’t the only local sports team upset about their logo being used Saturday by a white nationalist group in Charlottesville, Va.

The Lions issued a statement to Fox 2 after a white supremacist group used a hybrid version of the Lions logo during the demonstration, which was painted on a drum with Swedish words which translate to “Enough is enough.”.

“We detest and disavow any use or implied use of the Detroit Lions logo or any of our marks in association with the event this past Saturday in Charlottesville,” the statement read. “We value diversity as it represents the strong fabric of our team, the City of Detroit, the NFL, the game of football, our fans and our country.”

A group called the Detroit Right Wings carried shields during the protest featuring the Red Wings’ winged wheel logo with swastikas in place of the spokes.