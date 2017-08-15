The Lions placed defensive end Kerry Hyder (61) on injured reserve Monday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made a handful of roster moves Tuesday, likely preparing to address depth issues created by recent injuries to defensive end Kerry Hyder and linebacker Brandon Copeland.

Hyder was officially placed on injured reserve with the Achilles injury he suffered in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. The Lions also moved running back Mike James to the IR list with a concussion.

James hadn’t practiced since the first week of training camp.

Additionally, the Lions released guard Matt Rotheram and wide receiver Ryan Spadola. Rotheram spent much of last season on the team’s practice squad, while Spadola was let go from IR with an injury settlement.

