Allen Park — In the final year of his contract with the Detroit Lions, oddsmakers don’t have high hopes for coach Jim Caldwell. According to Bovada, he’s tied, along with six other coaches, for the longest odds to win the league’s Coach of the Year award at 50-to-1.

Caldwell has led the Lions to the playoffs twice during his three seasons with the team, including last year, with a roster that didn’t have a single offensive or defensive player selected to the Pro Bowl. His .563 winning percentage is the best of any Lions coach during the Super Bowl era.

New England’s Bill Belichick is the favorite to win the award, at 7-to-1, followed by Oakland’s Jack Del Rio (9-to-1), Green Bay’s Mike McCarthy (10-to-1) and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Carolina’s Ron Rivera (12-to-1).

Joining Caldwell at the back of the pack are Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay, Chicago’s John Fox, Cleveland’s Hue Jackson, Cincinnati’s Marvin Lewis, Miami’s Adam Gase and the New York Jets’ Todd Bowles.

